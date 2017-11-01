$55,000 Cash Point Fund to be Handed out at the Empire Super Sprints Banquet

From Dean Reynolds.

SYRACUSE, NY (November 1, 2017) – On November 11th at the Vernon Downs Casino and Hotel it will be a special night for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS). Along with the crowning of the first time ESS champion Jason Barney, over $55,000 in cash will be handed out to 27 different drivers.

For Barney, it is the championship he has sought after for many years and he did it in style. Along with the six wins total he collected on the year, he also had 16 top five’s and 23 top ten’s in 26 point shows held. His remarkable consistency saw him clinch the title three point shows before season’s end.

However, the awards don’t stop there with many other champions to be crowned. Barney also won the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour, the 1000 Islands RV Centre Canada Tour, the Insinger Performance Fuels Hard Charger title and the Danny Willmes Enterprises Lap Leader crown.

Other champions were Danny Varin claiming the Donath Motorworx Speedweek and the SUNY Canton Series Crowns. Steve Poirier won the Fondations 4 Saisons title with Dave Axton narrowly winning the Cobra Coaches Dash Series Title.

The Lane’s Yamaha Rookie of the Year, the Empire Super Sprint Outstanding New Comer, Northeast Racing Products Trade Show and Auction Most Improved and Lucas Oil ESS Mechanic of the Year awards will also be handed out. As well as the prestigious John Zentner Memorial Award.

Tom Taber and Bobby Parrow will be inducted into the ESS Hall of Fame as the class of 2017. Both drivers who collected 22 career wins with ESS will be on hand to receive their well earned accolades.

Recognition for the teams that traveled the entire tour and also each A-Main winner will get a special trophy cup for thanks to SWL Awards.

Preceding the banquet will be the annual rules meeting where the Lucky Giveaway Program winners will be announced. So far over $18,000 in product will be awarded to the 15 teams that ran 2/3rds of the tour.

Those same teams that ran 2/3rds of the tour will also share from over $3,000 in Lucas Oil Products.

Cocktail hour starts at 5:30, Dinner at 6:30, Awards start at 8:00 with entertainment capping off the night from 9:30 to 2!