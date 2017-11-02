USAC/CRA & National Sprints Clash at 50th Western World Championships

From Lance Jennings

(November 1, 2017) – Starting, this Friday, November 3rd, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and National Sprint Cars are set for two nights of action at San Tan Valley’s Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the “50th Annual Western World Championships” will also showcase the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. On both days, the Pit gates will open at 12:00pm, spectator gates will open at 3:00pm, and racing is scheduled to start at 7:00pm. The event will be live on pay-per-view at www.speedshifttv.com and a special autograph session will be held on Saturday at 4:00pm. The festivities will begin on Thursday with an open practice from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

Noted as an Arizona tradition since 1968 when Bob Cleberg took the checkered flags at the Manzanita Speedway, the “Western World Championships” has been a premier event for sprint car racing. While the headlining divisions and host tracks may have changed, some of the most notable names in the sport have claimed victory at the Western World. Hall of Fame racers like Jan Opperman, Rick Ferkel, Ron Shuman, Bubby Jones, Lealand McSpadden, Sammy Swindell, and Steve Kinser have stood atop the podium. Last year, Illinois’ Chris Windom swept both nights of the San Tan Valley debut and a winner’s list is posted at the end of this release.

Entering the nineteenth point race, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 101-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #4 Scott Sales Company / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner scored third at Perris Auto Speedway on October 21st. To date, “The World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has five feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, eleven heat race victories, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 150 feature laps led on the year. The five-time champion leads all drivers with 75 career USAC/CRA victories and will be looking to add the Western World to his resume.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) has climbed to second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer Triple X, Swanson claimed fifth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. At press time, the newly crowned USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated Semi-Main win, one Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led on the season. Jake has one career USAC/CRA victory and will have his sights on the Western World triumph at Arizona Speedway.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) sits third in the championship point chase. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa had a furious battle for the lead with Justin Grant before scoring fourteenth at the Perris checkered flags. To date, last year’s USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated Semi-Main win, one Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 60 feature laps led to his credit. Brody has two career USAC/CRA triumphs and will be looking for his first win at San Tan Valley, Arizona.

Mike Spencer (Temecula, California) ranks fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the Gansen Engineering Motorsports’ #4S Trench Shoring / Ram-Bull Racing Maxim, Spencer ran second to Justin Grant in the Perris 30-lap feature. At press time, the five-time champion has one feature win, four heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 45 feature laps led on the year. Mike ranks second with 38 career USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to add a Western World trophy to his collection.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is fifth in the point standings. Piloting Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams led seven laps before scoring fourth in the October 21st main event. To date, the 2009 Rookie of the Year has four heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Awards, and eleven top-10 finishes in the campaign. Austin is tied with Garrett Hansen for twentieth on the USAC/CRA win list and will have his sights on the Arizona Speedway victory.

Currently eleventh in points, Matt McCarthy (Riverside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, Max Adams, Chris Gansen, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Richard Vander Weerd, Jace Vander Weerd, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., R.J. Johnson, Stevie Sussex, and more.

Justin Grant (Ione, California) leads the AMSOIL USAC National point chase. Chris Windom, Kevin Thomas Jr., “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Chase Stockon, “The Hanford Hornet” Chad Boespflug, C.J. Leary, “Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “The Madman” Robert Ballou, and “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland round out the top-10 in points.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in Queen Creek, just five miles south of Mesa. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. On Friday, General Admission tickets are $10 Kids, $20 Adults, $35 All Access with pit pass, Kids (6 and under) are FREE. Premium Seating (top 8 rows) are $10 Kids (6 and under), $15 Kids (7-12), $25 Adults, $40 All Access with pit pass. On Saturday, General Admission tickets are $10 Kids, $25 Adults, $35 All Access with pit pass, Kids (6 and under) are FREE. Premium Seating (top 8 rows) are $10 (kids 6 and under), $15 Kids (7-12), $30 Adults, $40 All Access with pit pass. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Hoosier Tire, All Coast Construction, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on USAC/CRA, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC/CRA DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

Notice to USAC/CRA & National competitors: Arizona Speedway is mandating that all cars for the Western World Championships have unaltered mufflers that maintain 100db @ 100ft. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier tires. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is also the current legal tire with the USAC National, USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. The series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com.