POWRi Banquet Slated for January 27th

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Il. (November 21, 2017) – The 2017 POWRi Championship Banquet will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. The evening will kick off at 6:30 PM with a cocktail hour followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.

2017 was a breakthrough season for Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc. (POWRi), and to honor an outstanding year the League has announced that for the first time a collective banquet will feature six POWRi divisions to receive year-end awards, contingencies, and point funds.

Champions, along with the top ten in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets (Drivers & Owners), POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micros, and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be honored plus Rookies of the Year.

Notable honorees include POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Champion Grady Chandler plus the POWRi Lucas Oil D-II Midget Champion Tyler Vantoll and second place driver Jack Routson. The top five for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprints will also be honored.

To receive an award, participants must be present. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.POWRi.com for $35 each. Click the RED “Buy Banquet Tickets” button in the upper-righthand corner. Tickets include a plated dinner. Tickets must be purchased by January 19, 2017. If you prefer to purchase by phone, please contact Brooke Rowden at (317) 345-5952.

Hotel Group Rate details are listed below. Guests who book rooms at the Holiday Inn, please note that a complimentary shuttle service will run from 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM between Holiday Inn and the River City Casino on Friday and Saturday night.

2017 POWRi Champions

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets – Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)

POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro Sprints – Joe B. Miller (Millersville, Missouri)

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midgets – Grady Chandler (Edmond, Oklahoma)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints – Korey Weyant (Springfield, Illinois)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprints – Korey Weyant (Springfield, Illinois)

POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midgets – Tyler Vantoll (Belleville, Illinois)

POWRi Lucas Oil Allstar Midgets – Dustin Gilbert (Tonganoxie, Kansas)

POWRi Lucas Oil New Mexico 305 Wing Sprints – Wes Wofford (Alamogordo, New Mexico)

POWRi Lonestar 600’s Non-Winged – Mike Walling (Humble Texas)

POWRi Lonestar 600’s Restrictor – Maverick Elkins (Alvin, Texas)

POWRi Mile High Micros – Christian Galicia (Falcon, Colorado)

2017 POWRi Rookies of the Year

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets Rookie of the Year – Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)

POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro Sprints Rookie of the Year – Craig Ronk (Warsaw, Indiana)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints Rookie of the Year – Quinton Benson (Emma, Missouri)

River City Casino Info:

Address – 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63125

Phone Number – (314) 388-7777

Website – www.rivercity.com

Hotel Room Group Discount Rate – $159 plus tax

MUST BOOK ROOMS BY FRIDAY JANUARY 12, 2018

Guests may call (888) 578-7289 for reservations by 1/12/18. Please identify yourself as a member of the Group, POWR18A in order to receive the Group Rate. All reservations must be guaranteed and accompanied by a first-night room deposit or guaranteed by credit card. Individual reservations that are not canceled twenty-four hours prior to arrival will be charged for the first night’s room and tax.

Guests may also make reservations ONLINE by entering the Special Offer Code POWR18A where prompted on the Hotel Reservations Page or by following this link: https://www.rivercity.com/hotel/rooms

Holiday Inn South County Center Hotel Info:

Address – 6921 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63125

Phone Number – (314) 892-3600

Website – www.holidayinn.com/stl-sothcnty

Hotel Room Group Discount Rate – $99 plus tax

MUST BOOK ROOMS BY MIDNIGHT ON FRIDAY JANUARY 5, 2018

Guests may call (314) 892-3600 for reservations by 1/5/18. Request “in-house” reservation and identify yourself as part of the POWRi group. Reservations must be received by 01/05/2018; thereafter, reservations will be taken on a space and rate available basis only.

Guests may also make reservations ONLINE by clicking HERE.

This link will direct you to the Holiday Inn website. Enter your arrival and departure dates at which time the Group Code POW will populate, then choose “Check Availability”. The $99.00 rate will pop up and give guests an opportunity to choose a king or double queen room and make reservations.

If you have any questions, please call Brooke Rowden at (317) 345-5952.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.