D.J. Netto Banks $5,000 In ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Finale

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Az. (November 25, 2017) – Sweet redemption was on tap for California’s D.J. Netto, as a DNF on Friday night turned to Victory to close out the second annual Copper Classic at the Arizona Speedway with the ASCS Southwest Region.

Worth $5,000 for the driver of the Netto Ag No. 88n, D.J. is now a back-to-back winner at the Copper Classic.

Taking the green from the pole, Netto worked side by side with Willie Croft through the opening lap with D.J. working the cushion of the Arizona Speedway to the race lead as the pair began the second revolution. Getting into traffic in the first five laps, Netto maintained a half straight advantage with the race continuing under green as the half-way point came and went.

Still mired in traffic, it did little to slow the No. 88n as the advantage over Croft grew to just over a straightaway.

Rolling to five laps to run, Croft’s hold on second was under fire as Justin Sanders stole the position away for a moment before getting stalled by a group of slower cars, allowing Croft to turn down the track to reclaim the runner-up spot.

Caution on Lap 21 for Jesse Baker who came to a stop in turns one and two, Netto brought the single file line past the cone with slower cars in the mix that kept Croft from mounting a charge. Completing Lap 23, the caution flew again as Willie Croft’s right rear tire exploded off the second turn.

Restarting with his right rear committed to the cushion, Netto held off any low side charges to punch his ticket to Victory Lane. Battling hard with Colby Copeland through the final two laps, Justin Sanders wheeled the low line to second in the Bob Ream, Jr. owned No. 8 with Copeland settling for the final podium step.

Taking the win Friday night, Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell would cross fourth with Colton Hardy fifth to secure his first career ASCS Southwest Regional Championship. From 11th, the Great Western Transport No. 9r of Reece Goetz claimed sixth with Giovani Scelzi working up to seventh from 14th. Tanner Carrick, Chase Goetz, and Nick Parker made up the top-ten.

Not only the final race of the season for the ASCS Southwest Region, the Copper Classic was the final race of the 2017 season for all series that comprise the ASCS Nation. The American Sprint Car Series would like to thank the fans, tracks, teams, and sponsors that make everything possible. We look forward to 2018 and the 27th year of ASCS competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, Ariz.

2nd annual Copper Classic

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Car Count: 27

Event Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29W-Willie Croft, [4]; 2. 90-Lance Norick, [2]; 3. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [3]; 4. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [1]; 5. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [5]; 6. (DNF) 71H-Corey Hurley, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [2]; 2. 115-Nick Parker, [3]; 3. 91C-Chase Goetz, [4]; 4. 91-Dave Darland, [1]; 5. 14-Cody Sickles, [6]; 6. 57-Steve Stone, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88N-D.J. Netto, [4]; 2. 9R-Reece Goetz, [2]; 3. 5V-Dominic Scelzi, [3]; 4. 01-Josh Shipley, [5]; 5. 77-Colt Treharn, [1]; 6. 29-Darrell Sickles, [6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [4]; 2. 131-Royal Jones, [2]; 3. 22-Jesse Baker, [3]; 4. 33-Steve Cushman, [1]; 5. 7-Mark Clark, [5]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [1]; 2. 91-Dave Darland, [2]; 3. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [4]; 4. 57-Steve Stone, [8]; 5. 29-Darrell Sickles, [7]; 6. 33-Steve Cushman, [3]; 7. 7-Mark Clark, [5]; 8. (DNF) 77-Colt Treharn, [6]; (DNS) 71H-Corey Hurley,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 88N-D.J. Netto, [1]; 2. 8-Justin Sanders, [4]; 3. 5C-Colby Copeland, [2]; 4. 31-Christopher Bell, [5]; 5. 74-Colton Hardy, [7]; 6. 9R-Reece Goetz, [11]; 7. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [14]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [8]; 9. 91C-Chase Goetz, [13]; 10. 115-Nick Parker, [9]; 11. 5V-Dominic Scelzi, [15]; 12. 01-Josh Shipley, [17]; 13. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [21]; 14. 90-Lance Norick, [10]; 15. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [19]; 16. 22-Jesse Baker, [16]; 17. 91-Dave Darland, [20]; 18. 14-Cody Sickles, [18]; 19. (DNF) 29W-Willie Croft, [3]; 20. (DNF) 131-Royal Jones, [12]; 21. (DNF) 57-Steve Stone, [22]; 22. (DNF) 2B-Billy Chester III, [6]