Selinsgrove Speedway Sets April 7 2018 Season Opener

From Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (December 28, 2017) – A new era in the 72-year history of Selinsgrove Speedway will begin Saturday, April 7, when the season opener featuring 360 sprint cars, super late models, and pro stocks will be showcased with an unobstructed, wide-open view of the racing action following the off-season relocation of the pit area to the outside of the famed half-mile oval.

The pit relocation project is the one of the biggest and most eagerly-awaited changes to the speedway ever. Several crews continue to work through the winter months installing guardrail, fencing, bleachers, lighting, public address system and infrastructure additions along with renovating buildings, parking lots, and access roads.

“The request we heard most from fans in recent years was to move the haulers outside of the race track to improve visibility,” said speedway general manager Steve Inch. “This is a historic change that will greatly improve the fan experience at Selinsgrove Speedway. We would like to thank all of the contractors and volunteers who have been working through the winter months to complete this exciting project for 2018.”

Grandstand gates on Opening Day will open at 4 p.m. with pit gates at 3 p.m. Race time will be 6 p.m.

Officials scheduled a pre-season practice day for any division of race car that will be competing at the track in 2018 Saturday, March 31, from 1-4 p.m.

The annual Motorsports Show at the Susquehanna Valley Mall is slated for Sunday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 2. Teams can register their race cars for the show starting after Jan. 1 by emailing publicrelations@selinsgrovespeedway.com or calling 570.523.8420.

Season reserved seat and VIP booth renewal letters will be mailed out shortly after Jan. 1.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park will open its 18th season of go kart racing at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

The full 2018 schedules for Selinsgrove Speedway and Raceway Park will be released by mid-January.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can also be reached at 570.374.2266.