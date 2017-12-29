Willison Wins First Career Royal Purple NSRA Sprintcar Series Title

From Ben Deatherage

LANGLEY, B.C. (December 29, 2017) — Going into 2017 Royal Purple NSRA Sprintcar Series season Aaron Willison just wanted to do the best he could do. By the end of the campaign the Langley, British Columbian topped the points table to win his first ever championship with the tour. It would be the largest accomplishment of the young and rising star’s career thus far.

“We had a really good year,” said Willison, “I went into it with an open mind and wanted to be a contender and we came out bigger than we could have ever hoped. Even though we weren’t dominant all year we had good speed when we needed it. Our good runs at the Rory Price and first night of the Daffodil Cup are really what got us to the top.”

Aaron would score two victories and finish among the top five on five occasions in nine starts. Wins would come at the Rory Price Memorial at Washington’s Evergreen Speedway in late July and the very next race in early August at Western Speedway just outside of Victoria. Towards the end of the season he would step out of his own equipment and run the potent Rendle Brothers Racing entry, for Rod and Gord Rendle, in the last couple of races.

“I ended up talking to Rod and Gord about running their car and talked out a deal to where I would drive for them after Daffodil Cup. It went so well that I’ll be back in their car next year running for the NSRA championship.”

In addition to looking to make it two years in a row with the Royal Purple NSRA Sprintcar Series he will also embark on collecting the title with the Winged Super Sprints at Western Speedway. Willison joined Trevor and Jeff Montgomery as the third ever driver from Canada to win the NSRA crown in it’s twenty-plus year history.

“It’s a huge deal to win this with the list of guys that have won this deal. I never could have imagined we would have had so much success so early in my career.”

Be sure and stay up to date with the Royal Purple NSRA Sprint Series by visiting the series website at www.nsraracing.com. Also, check out the official Facebook page and click “Like” to follow the tour via your favorite electronic devices.