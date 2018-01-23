POWRi Announces WAR and WAR Wildcard Series Schedules

From Brooke Rowden

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 22, 2018) – The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League has released its much anticipated 2018 schedule, which includes 36 events. 2018 will also mark the launch of the WAR Wildcard Series, which will essentially replace the WAR East group that thrived in 2017. The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League and the WAR Wildcard Series are two separate schedules. A total of just over $16,500 will be paid out to the WAR and WAR Wildcard competitors in point fund money for 2018.

The season will kick off with the two-day “Rumble in the Bullrings,” starting at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, on Friday, March 30, followed up with Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska, on Saturday, March 31. The WAR Sprint League will visit two new venues in 2018 with a trip to Midway Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri, on June 22 and a new two-day event at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, on August 24 and 25. The two-day Humboldt Speedway event will also feature the POWRi West midgets.

The WAR Wildcard races will be special events and accumulate separate points highlighting marquee venues outside of WAR’s Missouri home base.

A total of 14 events will be Wildcard worthy. The Wildcard Series will visit four new venues in 2018 beginning with Tri-State Speedway on June 9 as a co-sanctioned event with MSCS. August 4-5 will see the series visit Wilmot Speedway and the historic Angell Park Speedway for a two-day Wisconsin weekend. The fourth new venue will come on August 7 at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa. “Osky” has been the home of the Non-Wing World Championship and the Ultimate Challenge in years past and is sure to create some excitement during the Knoxville Nationals week.

The season finale for both series will be at Fairbury American Legion Speedway October 5-6, with Friday paying $2,000 to win and Saturday paying $4,000 to win.

“The goal in our minds with the WAR Wildcard events is to continue growth to new venues showcasing our league’s competitive nature and potential,” said POWRi WAR Sprint League Director Casey Shuman. “There are some really cool tracks on the schedule this year, and we are looking forward to putting on good shows for some new fans.”

POWRi is currently in the process of finalizing the renewal of the national

television opportunity through MAVTV. The list of races to be featured on MAVTV will be announced at a later date.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Point Fund Payout:

1. $3,000

2. $1,500

3. $1,000

4. $900

5. $850

6. $800

7. $750

8. $700

9. $600

10. $500

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR WILDCARD Point Fund Payout:

1. $2,500

2. $1,200

3. $1,000

4. $700

5. $500

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League 2018 Schedule:

3/30 – US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

3/31 – Eagle Raceway (Eagle, NE)

4/21 – Springfield Raceway (Springfield, MO)

4/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/4 – Valley Speedway (Grain Valley, MO)

5/5 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

5/19 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

6/2 – Valley Speedway (Grain Valley, MO)

6/16 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

6/22 – Midway Speedway (Lebanon, MO)

6/23 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

7/6 – Belle-Claire Speedway (Belleville, IL)

7/7 – St. Francois County Speedway (Farmington, MO)

7/28 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

8/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

8/18 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

8/24 – Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

8/25 – Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

9/8 – Valley Speedway (Grain Valley, MO)

9/20 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

10/5 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

10/6 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprint League 2018 Schedule:

4/7 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

5/12 – Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

5/30 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

6/7 – Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

6/8 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

6/9 – Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN) — Co-sanctioned with MSCS

6/15 – Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL)

6/30 – The Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway (Joliet, IL)

7/14 – Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

8/4 – Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

8/5 – Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, WI)

8/7 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

10/5 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

10/6 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

The points payout is based on the displayed schedule. If too many events are cancelled due to rain, the payout is subject to change.

For more information, contact Casey Shuman (317) 809-9657 or Brooke Rowden (317) 345-5952.