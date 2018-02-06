Chase Johnson and Vanlare Racing Join Forces to Tackle SCCT Season

From Inside Line Promotions

PENNGROVE, Calif. (February 2, 2018) – Chase Johnson is teaming up with Vanlare Racing for an approximate 20-race schedule this season.

“When Jim (Vanlare) called me about this year I was very excited,” Johnson said. “Jim always has great equipment and is a very smart guy when it comes to these cars. I’ve been wanting to drive the No. 5v for a long time so it’s pretty cool to get the chance to do it.”

The team will compete for the championship with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, which features a dozen races at six tracks throughout California. Additionally, the team is considering racing the Fall Nationals, Trophy Cup and the Copper Classic in Arizona to end the season.

“My car has been a rent-a-ride for the past few years and it’s been ok, but this year we’re looking to do something different,” Jim Vanlare said. “I was thinking of a driver that would be good at all the tracks that the Sprint Car Challenge Tour runs and a good driver in general. I’ve been wanting to run with Chase for a long time. I didn’t know if he’d want to race with us, but when I made the phone call he was excited. It’s a good change for us. He’s both a good race car driver and a good person.”

The first race of the season is March 31 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., during the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener.

“I want to thank Jim and Annette for giving me an opportunity,” Johnson said. “They’ve had a great team for a long time and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Johnson currently has more than 75 races on his 2018 racing schedule. The majority of events will be in the Shawn and Cyndi Thomas owned No. 68 sprint car. Johnson also has a handful of midget races with Morris Motorsports and he will pilot his Chase Johnson Racing No. 24 at several races, including his outdoor season-opening event March 2-3 at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunities and support that I have,” he said. “We are all setting ourselves up for a successful season so I’m excited to see what 2018 has in store for us.”