Wayne County Speedway 2018 Season Starts Saturday, April 14th

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio — (February 18, 2018) — It is now less than two months to go until Wayne County Speedway opens up the gates for the 2018 racing season that will be filled with weekly race action highlighted by many specials. Weather permitting, there will be two test and tune dates before the season starts and those are Saturdays, March 31st and April 7th as both practices will start at noon.

The season opener will see the Fast Four Racing program, which is the Sprints, Super Late Models, Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks taking the green flag for the first time. The next week, Saturday, April 21st will see the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars in for the 1st of four visits with $5,000 to win. The Super Late Models will also be in action. On Saturday, April 28th, the Modifieds return for the 1st time in three seasons as they join the Super Late Models, Super Stocks and Mini Stocks on the racing card as the Sprints take the night off at WCS.

The month of May starts with a Fast Four Racing programs on Saturday’s May 5th, and May 12th, with the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association paying $3,000 to win on the 12th and May 19th includes the Ohio Sprint Car Series giving the winner $2,500. The month of May will close out with the second appearance of the ASCoC for another $5,000 to win on Saturday, May 26th as the Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks will be in action also.

A busy month of June is on tap for ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ as 6 nights of action will take place in the month as it starts with a Fast Four Racing Program on Saturday, June 2nd with the 1st of three Attica Raceway Park/ Wayne County Speedway Super Late Model Series and the start of the ‘Summer Series’ for both the Super Stocks and Mini Stocks. The next week will be Mid Season Championship for the Fast Four Racing. Saturday, June 16th will be the $10,000 to win World of Outlaw Late Model show along with the Super Stocks and Mini Stocks. Coming right back two nights later, Monday, June 18th will be the annual All Star Sprint Speedweek race for another $5,000 to win show. Only the Arctic Cat All Stars will be in action that night for the Duffy Smith Memorial. The cars will take the night off on Saturday, June 23rd as the National Tractor Pulling Association pulls into WCS for a night of high horsepower. The month of June will wrap up on the 30th with another Fast Four Racing night that will again feature the OVSCA and $3,000 to win event.

July starts out on the 7th with the Fast Four Racing program with round two of the Attica Raceway Park/ Wayne County Speedway Super Late Model Series and the ‘Summer Series’ for the Super Stocks and Mini Stocks. The Modifieds return for the second time this season and join the Super Late Models, Super Stocks and Mini Stocks on Saturday, July 14th as the Sprints have the night off. On Saturday, July 21st, the OSCS has $2,500 to win as they join the Fast Four Racing program for the second time in 2018. The Late Model Dirt Week will be included for the Fast Four Racing program on Saturday, July 28th. That will be the Hans and Don Gross Memorial as the winner will pocket $3,000. This race will also be round three of the ARP/WCS Super Late Model Series.

Kid’s Night and the Danny Gardner Memorial for the Super Stocks paying $1,000 to win kicks off the month of August Fast Four Racing night on the 4th. The Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks and the Modifieds are scheduled in for the Saturday, August 11th program. Another $3,000 to win OVSCA plus round three of the ‘Summer Series’ for the Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks on the August 18th card for the Fast Four Racing program. The racing month of August will end on 25th with Sprints, Super Stocks, Modifieds and the Mini Stocks as they race for the 1st Sam Huffman Memorial with $500 to win for the 4 cylinders.

The $10,000 to win Pete Jacobs Memorial featuring the Arctic Cat All Star Sprints will take place on Sunday, September 2nd as the Super Stocks join the action.

The Ohio Dirt Blowout is set for Friday and Saturday, September 21st and 22nd as the final ‘Summer Series’ race for the Super Stocks and Mini Stocks will take place on Friday with additional racing news to be released. Then Saturday nights action will see the OVSCA, the Super Late Models, Super Stocks and Mini Stocks race for the final time in 2018. More racing news will be released about the Ohio Dirt Blowout as the season progress’.

All of the OVSCA races for the Sprints will be ‘Summer Series’ races and all of the Attica Raceway Park/ Wayne County Speedway Super Late Model Series and the Super Late Model portion of the Ohio Dirt Blowout will be ‘Summer Series’ races for them. The ‘Summer Series’ for all class’ are separate points races with additional bonus money for the top three finishers in each class’ points.

