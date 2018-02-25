McFadden Wins WSS Feature Saturday at Perth
Perth Motorplex
Perth, AU
Saturday February 24, 2018
World Series Sprintcars / AHG Sprintcar Series
Feature:
1. 17 – James McFadden
2. A1 – Kerry Madsen
3. 26 – Brooke Tatnell
4. 2 – Jamie Veal
5. N99 – Carson Macedo
6. 12 – Daniel Harding
7. 77 – Bradley Maiolo
8. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
9. 51 – Jamie Oldfield
10. S19 – Brad Keller
11. N56 – Mick Saller
12. 10 – Andrew Priolo
13. 52 – Tom Payet
14. 14 – Jason Pryde
15. 45 – Daryl Clayden
16. 11 – Jason Kendrick
17. 57 – Shaun Bradford
18. 97 – Mitchell Wormall
19. S20 – Glen Sutherland
20. V42 – Jye O’Keeffe
21. 99 – Jamie Maiolo
22. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
23. V25 – Jack Lee
DNS. 44 – Ben Ellement
DNS. 60 – Kaiden Manders
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 24 – Dayne Kingshott
2. 23 – Glen Mears
3. 26 – Keenan Fleming
4. 14 – Neville Lance
5. 72 – Nathan Chalmers
6. 9 – Vaughan Manders
DNS. 12 – Chris Telenta
DNS. 37 – Philip Jeffreys
DQ. 17 – Daniel Golding
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 95 – Ash Hounsfield
2. 66 – Daniel Hartigan
3. 96 – Bradley Fitzgerald
4. 28 – Jake Condren
5. 56 – Brendon Wedge
6. 17 – Brad Taylor
7. 46 – Dylan O’Connor
8. 84 – Daran Humfrey
9. 12 – Jake Robinson
10. 81 – Nathan Walton
11. 47 – Cody Dobinson
12. 50 – Steve Callaghan
13. 29 – Chad Pittard
14. 6 – Alex Robinson
15. 3 – Matt Iwanow
16. 8 – Chris Barrie
17. 72 – Mitchell Harris
DQ. NT8 – Tom Britton