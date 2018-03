PORT ROYAL, Pa. (March 17, 2018) — The season opening event scheduled for Saturday at Port Royal Speedway was cancelled due to cold weather conditions. Port Royal returns to action Saturday March 24th, 2018 with earlier start times. Pit gates will open at Noon, general admission gates open at 1:00, and racing will start at 3:00 featuring winged 410 sprint cars and the Mason Dixon Shootout Series for limited late models.