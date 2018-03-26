Sprint Series of Oklahoma Back in Action Saturday Night at Enid Speedway

From David Smith Jr

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. – After a couple weeks hiatus, it is back to racing action for the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver presented by Smiley’s Racing Products/Hoosier Racing Tires Southwest as the tour make their inaugural appearance at Enid Speedway in Enid, Oklahoma this coming Saturday night, March 31.

Coming into race three on the 2018 race season, two-time and defending series champion Andy Shouse holds a slim two-point lead over Texas driver Michael Day. Chris Kelly, who has already picked his first feature victory of the season and second SSO victory of career, sits third (-7 points) while Brandon Jennings, Shane Sellers and Austin Mundie are tied for fourth, just nine points out of the point lead.

Gary Owens, Cody Whitworth, Dillon Laden and Travis Scott round out the top ten in early-season SSO point standings.

Other drivers looking to make the trip to the Garfield County Fairgrounds include Loyd Clevenger, Tanner Conn, Blake Scott, Justin Fisk, Eric Matthews and Joe Wood, Jr.

Jake Martens of Fairview, Oklahoma, who finished second in series points last season, is slated to make his first appearance with the series this season as is Hinton, Oklahoma’s Josh Toho.

Grandstands open at 2:00 PM while pit gates open at 4:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission is just $15 for adults while general admission for seniors, military and students ages 12-15 years of age just $12 Kids ages 11 and younger will be admitted into the grandstands for free.

All pit passes are just $30.

To learn more about Enid Speedway, check out their official website: www.enidspeedway.net or their facebook page”

Enid Speedway. Any further questions, contact the track (580) 554-2451.