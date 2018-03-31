McFadden Wins Opening Round of the Easter Trail at Avalon

SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Easter Trail
Avalon Raceway
Lara, VIC
Friday March 30, 2018
Feature:
1. W17 – James McFadden
2. V35 – Jamie Veal
3. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
4. V88 – David Murcott
5. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
6. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
7. S97 – Matt Egel
8. V37 – Grant Anderson
9. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
10. V7 – Paul Solomon
11. T7 – Tim Hutchins
12. V70 – John Vogels
13. S20 – Glen Sutherland
14. V98 – Peter Doukas
15. V40 – Rusty Hickman
16. V17 – Dennis Jones
17. V95 – Ryan Davis
18. V90 – Corey McCullagh