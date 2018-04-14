Photo Gallery: 2018 Kokomo Grand Prix Friday Program Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Midget Championship Tyler Courtney. (Bill Miller photo) Ryan Robinson. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Jarett Andretti. (Bill Miller photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Boat. (Bill Miller photo) Brady Bacon. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney in Victory Lane after winning the 30 Lap USAC P1 Insurance National Midget feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Brady Bacons., (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom won the non-wing sprint car feature event at the Kokomo Speedway on Friday night April 13, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney in Victory Lane after winning the 30 Lap USAC P1 Insurance National Midget feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney won the 30 Lap USAC P1 Insurance National Midget feature event at the Kokomo Speedway on Friday night April 13, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Cortney in Victory Lane with family and crew. (Bill Miller photo) Spencer Bayston. (Bill Miller photo) DSC 6765 3rd Brady Bacon (L), 1st Tyler Courtney (C) and 2nd Chad Boat (R). (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Zeb Wise. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Courtney and Windom Victorious During Opening Night of the Kokomo Grand Prix Bell Blasts to Victory at Angell Park Clauson Closes Midget Week with Kokomo Victory Abreu Wins Midget Week Feature at Lawrenceburg Bell Wins Midget Week Feature at Bloomington Kokomo SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Midget Car Series