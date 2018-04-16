Ray Tilley Classic Featuring $4,088-To-Win Event for 410 Sprint Cars

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (April 16, 2018) – Coming off the successful April 14 #WideOpen2018 season opener, Selinsgrove Speedway will swing back into action with a rare Sunday night event at 6 p.m. April 22 featuring the 410 sprint cars in the Ray Tilley Classic sponsored by Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes.

The 30-lap tribute race honoring the memory of the track’s former four-time sprint car champion will pay $4,088 to win and $400 to start out of a total purse of $18,388. Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format for the sprint cars.

The pro stocks and roadrunners will round out the special three-division racing card in 15- and 12-lap main events, respectively. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates at 4 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 6 p.m.

The late Ray Tilley of Pine Grove clinched four career sprint car titles (1965-66 and 1968-69) at Selinsgrove Speedway at the wheel of the Bud Grimm Special No. 88 and remains on top of the track’s all-time sprint car win list with 69 career victories. Tilley passed away on Aug. 9, 2011, from complications of a stroke at the age of 77.

The Tilley Classics in 2012 and 2014 were cancelled due to weather. The 2013 race was won by Brent Marks of Myerstown. Greg Hodnett of Thomasville was the 2015 winner and Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg scored the victory in the 2016 race. Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg is the defending winner.

Adult general admission for April 22 is set at just $15 with students (ages 12-17) at $8. Kids ages 11 and under are always admitted free in general admission. The pit pass fee is $30.

There will be no racing at the Snyder County oval Saturday, April 21. The speedway’s Saturday night schedule resumes April 28 with the 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks in the A&A Auto Stores Pro Stock 20, and roadrunners.

Purse for 30-Lap 410 Sprint Car Ray Tilley Classic SUNDAY, APRIL 22, 2018: 1) $4,088 2) $1,600 3) $1,400 4) $1,200 5) $1,000 6) $700 7) $675 8) $650 9) $625 10) $600 11) $500 12) $475 13) $450 14) $425 15-24) $400 TOW: $100 Also Racing: Pro Stocks & Roadrunners Pit Gates Open: 3pm Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm Race Time: 6pm Admission for Sunday, April 22, 2018: Adults $15; Students (12-17) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30