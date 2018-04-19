Fremont Speedway Bumps up Start Times for Saturday

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 19, 2018) – To take advantage of the warmer temperatures in the afternoon, Fremont Speedway has moved up it’s gate and race times for opening day, Saturday, April 21 for Smith Family Food Night. All gates will open at 1 p.m. with racing slated to get underway at 3:30 p.m.

“We have fantastic fans and race teams and we don’t want them to have to endure the colder evening temperatures,” said Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer. “If you look at the hourly forecast it’s in the 50s by race time.”

It will be the season opener for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints. The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and the McCullough Industries Late Models will also be in action.

General Admission tickets are $15 with senior citizens tickets at $13, student tickets are $10 and kids 10 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30.

“Bring your ticket stub from Attica’s show on Friday, April 20 and get $1 off your general admission to Fremont Speedway Saturday,” Farmer added.

Also, for the kids, several area business and organization mascots will be on hand.

