Steven Drevicki Wins USAC East Coast Sprint Car Opener

From USAC

DELMAR, De. (April 19, 2018) – Steven Drevicki of Reading, Pa. led all 25 laps to win Wednesday night’s “Battle of the Bay Race 1” inaugural USAC East Coast Sprint race at Delaware International Speedway. Eddie Strada took the runner-up spot, ahead of Mark Bitner, Ryan Godown and Joey Biasi. Drevicki and Bitner won heat races. The series continues May 18 at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville Pa.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: April 18, 2018 – Delmar, Delaware – Delaware International Speedway – “Battle of the Bay Race 1”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki), 2. Eddie Strada (#5G Gallagher), 3. Ryan Godown (#4F Freyer), 4. Joey Biasi (#B1 Biasi), 5. J.R. Berry (#74jr Berry), 6. Eric Jennings (#14 Jennings), 7. Thomas Radavoy (#1Q Radavoy), 8. Brian Riccio (#09 Riccio). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Mark Bitner (#15 Bitner), 2. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 3. Larry McVay (#83 McVay), 4. Chandler Leiby (#119 Leiby), 5. Kevin Darling (#9D Darling), 6. Ryan Quackenbush (#5Q RQR Racing), 7. Luke Thomas (#9X Darling), 8. Tray Hivner (#7 TH Racing). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Steven Drevicki, 2. Eddie Strada, 3. Mark Bitner, 4. Ryan Godown, 5. Joey Biasi, 6. Ryan Greth, 7. Chandler Leiby, 8. Kevin Darling, 9. Ryan Quackenbush, 10. Eric Jennings, 11. Larry McVay, 12. Luke Thomas, 13. J.R. Berry, 14. Tray Hivner, 15. Thomas Radavoy, 16. Brian Riccio. NT

——————————————

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Drevicki.

FRANK’S FINE SWINE & BEEF HARD CHARGER: Ryan Quackenbush (12th-9th)

NEW USAC EAST COAST SPRINT POINTS: 1-Drevicki-78, 2-Strada-74, 3-Bitner-72, 4-Godown-67, 5-Biasi-63, 6-Greth-62, 7-Leiby-57, 8-Darling-53, 9-Quackenbush-49, 10-McVay-47.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: May 18 – Pottsville, PA – Big Diamond Speedway – “Red, White & Blue Autos Night”