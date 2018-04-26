POWRi West Midget League Invades Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway on Saturday

From Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (April 25, 2018) – The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA gets back into action with a return to Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway this Saturday night.

It will mark the fourth round of competition for the POWRi West Midget League after opening the season with a pair of events in tandem with the National series at I-44 Riverside Speedway in March and then taking to Meeker’s Red Dirt Raceway on April 13.

Christopher Bell swept through both nights of action at I-44 Riverside Speedway in March before Tahlequah’s Ace McCarthy topped the field at Red Dirt Raceway.

Leading the way into Saturday’s card in the POWRi West Midget League championship points chase is Springfield, Missouri’s Kory Schudy, who moved atop the point charts after a fourth-place run in the most recent outing at Meeker. Schudy holds a 70-point edge over defending series champion Grady Chandler of Edmond, OK, with Nixa, Missouri’s Wesley Smith another 20 points back as McCarthy climbed into the top five after his triumph.

In addition to Bell, other recent POWRi West winners at I-44 Riverside Speedway include Tucker Klaasmeyer in 2017, Blake Edwards in 2016 and Kevin Bayer and Chandler in 2015.

Saturday’s event also marks the fourth round of action for the POWRi West Sooner Series, a league within a league. In total, more than $12,000 in points fund money is up for grabs in the POWRi West Midget League and POWRi West Sooner Series action for 2018.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Saturday’s racing action at I-44 Riverside Speedway is set to get under way at 7:00 p.m.

I-44 Riverside Speedway is located in southwest Oklahoma City off I-44 Exit 109, then 0.1 miles east on 149th then south. For more information, contact the track at 405-633-1583.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 29 nights of competition at 13 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.