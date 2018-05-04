ASCS Gulf South at Waco Falls To Rain, Golden Triangle on for Saturday

From Bryan Hulbert

WACO, Texas (May 4, 2018) – Rain, rain, and more rain is theme of the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region as Friday’s event at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas is the latest victim.

There is still racing scheduled this weekend as the Golden Triangle Raceway Park in Beaumont, Texas is slated for Saturday, May 5 with the track opening at 6:00 P.M. with action at 7:00 P.M. (CT). The Saturday affair is also the Nolan Wren Memorial and includes POWRi Micros, Modlites, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks, Limited Modifieds, and Rookie Modifieds.

Admission for Saturday’s Nolan Wren Memorial is $15 with kids five and under admitted free of charge. More information on the Golden Triangle Raceway Park can be found at https://www.facebook.com/goldentriangleracewaypark.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).