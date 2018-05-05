Kyle Hirst is a Three-Time Brownell Winner

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (May 4, 2018) — Paradise’s Kyle Hirst picked up his third career Bill Brownell Memorial victory Friday night at the Silver Dollar Speedway. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg led the first 17 laps and looked like the one to beat. However, entering turn three he hit a rut and the car bicycled up and over the edge of the race track. This moved Hirst into the top spot. From that moment on Hirst dominated the event and would go on to win by nearly three-seconds. Hirst has now won the event in 2010, 2017 and 2018. “I hope that you all come back tomorrow night for the Dave Bradway Jr. event,” said Hirst. “It’s one of my favorites and I guarantee we will put on another great show for the fans.” The night was sponsored by Fry’s Metals and Shane Scott. With their financial support the race paid $3,000 to win. The race also lasted 33-laps in tribute to Bill Brownell because that was his number when he raced flat track motorcycles.

Coming home second was tonight’s fast time qualifier Dominic Scelzi. It was good to see Scelzi run well. He started the main event in the 8th spot. Scelzi did a fantastic job in using some slower traffic to his advantage and worked his way into the second-place finish. The hard charger of the night was Bud Kaeding. Starting in the ninth row, 17th position, Kaeding sliced and diced his way to a third-place finish. It was a remarkable run for one of the best on the West Coast. Shane Golobic ran a consistent race. Golobic started third, battled for a second-place spot for a while and ultimately fell back to a fourth-place finish. Michael Kofoid had an eventful night. At one-point Kofoid was battling Forsberg for the lead. Later in the event he drifted off the edge of the track and fell back to seventh. For the final few laps he stayed on track and worked his way back to a fifth-place finish.

Thirty-one-winged sprint cars showed up for the 11th Annual Bill Brownell Memorial Friday night. In front of a large crowd, the night was also special as the seven-time track champion Shane Scott returned to hot lap a 1965 Super Modified. Colby Copeland led all 12-laps in wining the B main event. Billy Aton, Sean Watts and Carl Droivold were the other transferring cars.

Joining the winged sprint cars were the IMCA Sport Mods, Street Stocks and Wingless Sprints. Fourteen Sport Mods entered the nights racing action. It had been over two-years since Jerry Bartlett had visited victory lane at Silver Dollar Speedway. On lap five, Bartlett passed Mike Ficklin for the lead. From there on out, Bartlett showed why many consider him one of the greatest to drive a Sport Mod. Bartlett was able to hit his marks and drive a smooth, consistent line for the entire 20 laps. Brian Cooper closed in on Bartlett and almost caught up to Bartlett but ran out of laps. Damian Merritt came home in the third spot. Tyler Rodgers started ninth and came home to finish fourth. Justin Foux rounded out the top five.

Phil Marino led all 20 laps to win the Street Stock feature. While Marino was never seriously challenged for the lead, behind him the epic battle was between Clinton Earl and Corey Hall. Those two drivers battled tooth and nail for all 20 laps. In the end it was Earl holding of Hall for second. Shawn Smith finished in the fourth spot. Gary Newman took advantage of some drivers who couldn’t compete all 20 laps and finished fifth.

Ron LaPlant led all 15 laps to win the wingless sprint main event. Only four cars showed up but the four that were in attendance put on a good show. Brett Youngman came home in the second spot. Tony Richards finished third. John Steck finished fourth.