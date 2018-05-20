Barraza Has Perfect Night At Coos Bay With ISCS

From Ben Deatherage

COOS BAY, Or. (May 20, 2018) — The Interstate Sprint Car Series would head south to Coos Bay Speedway for their second race of the weekend on Saturday, May 19th. Twenty-three cars from the American states of Oregon, Washington, and California as well as the Australian state of New South Wales would fill the pit area.

Kyler Barraza would obtain the lead from the opening start at the drop of the green flag. The Roseburg driver would set a rapid pace and would eventually run into some heavy traffic. Just when it seemed like Barraza was boxed in a caution would take place and give him open track to work with on the restarts. He would lead the entire distance and pick up his first career ISCS feature win as well as sweeping after setting fast time in his group as well as winning his heat race.

Harrisburg’s Tyler Thompson was second followed by Tyrell Mead, of Winston, in third. The balance of the top five would consist of Medford veteran Dave Hibbard, in fourth, and fifth finishing Kinzer Cox, of Cottage Grove.

The Interstate Sprint Car Series next heads to Cottage Grove Speedway on Saturday, June 23rd. For more information, be sure and visit the ISCS Facebook page for the latest news and updates.

Race Results:

Interstate Sprint Car Series Race #2

Saturday, May 19th, 2018

Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon

Group 1 Qualifying: 1. 87-Kyler Barraza; 2. 1K-Kinzer Cox; 3. 71-Hedge Carter; 4. 26F-Shane Forte; 5. 7-Tyler Thompson; 6. 7K-Kayla Green; 7. 12-Steven Snawder; 8. 10K-Don Waddell

Group 2 Qualifying: 1. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh; 2. 3-Dave Hibbard; 3. 22-Mike Crawford; 4. 70-Raquel Ivie; 5. 66M-Tyrell Mead; 6. 1-Bailey Hibbard; 7. 9-Matthew Calvert; NT 15-Donovan Prather

Group 3 Qualifying: 1. 10J-Jake Waddell; 2. 3B-Ian Bandey; 3. 25S-Camden Robustelli; 4. 39-Justin Walker; 5. 66B-Brett McGhie; 6. 54-Dave May; 7. 2M-Aaron Miller Jr.

Heat One: 1. 87-Kyler Barraza; 2. 7-Tyler Thompson; 3. 26F-Shane Forte; 4. 1K-Kinzer Cox; 5. 71-Hedge Carter; 6. 10K-Don Waddell; 7. 12-Steven Snawder; 8. 7K-Kayla Green

Heat Two: 1. 66M-Tyrell Mead; 2. 1-Bailey Hibbard; 3. 22-Mike Crawford; 4. 3-Dave Hibbard; 5. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh; 6. 9-Matthew Calvert; 7. 70-Raquel Ivie; DNS 15-Donovan Prather

Heat Three: 1. 54-Dave May; 2. 66B-Brett McGhie; 3. 10J-Jake Waddell; 4. 25S-Camden Robustelli; 5. 3B-Ian Bandey; 6. 2M-Aaron Miller; 7. 39-Justin Walker

A-Feature: 1. 87-Kyler Barraza; 2. 7-Tyler Thompson; 3. 66M-Tyrell Mead; 4. 3-Dave Hibbard; 5. 1K-Kinzer Cox; 6. 25S-Camden Robustelli; 7. 22-Mike Crawford; 8. 1-Bailey Hibbard; 9. 71-Hedge Carter; 10. 26F-Shane Forte; 11. 3B-Ian Bandey; 12. 2M-Aaron Miller Jr.; 13. 9-Matthew Calvert; 14. 70-Raquel Ivie; 15. 10K-Don Waddell; 16. 54-Dave May; 17. 66B-Brett McGhie; 18. 39-Justin Walker; 19. 10J-Jake Waddell; 20. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh; DNS 12-Steven Snawder; DNS 7K-Kayla Green; DNS 15-Donovan Prath