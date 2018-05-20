Photo Gallery: 2018 Eric Phillips Classic at Attica Raceway Park Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kevin Mingus (#Z10), Brandon Moore (#7M), and Jeremy Duposki (#13). (SprintFun photo) Travis Philo. (SprintFun photo) Spencer Bayston. (SprintFun photo) D.J. Foos. (SprintFun photo) T.J. Michael. (SprintFun photo) Stuart Brubaker. (SprintFun photo) Brinton Marvel. (SprintFun photo) Tyler Gunn. (SprintFun photo) Dan McCarron. (SprintFun photo) Jordan Ryan (#9). (SprintFun photo) Ricky Peterson (#2). (SprintFun photo) Travis Philo (#5T) and Cap Henry (#4). (SprintFun photo) D.J. Foos (#23) and Byron Reed (#5). (SprintFun photo) Dan McCarron (#22M) and Jess Stiger (#8M). (SprintFun photo) Shane Call. (SprintFun photo) Tyler Street (#4*), Paul Weaver (#1W), and Bobby Clark (#8). (SprintFun photo) Frank Neill (#88N), and Kyle Peters (#97). (SprintFun photo) Kevin Mingus (#Z10), Brandon Moore (#7M), and Jeremy Duposki (#13). (SprintFun photo) Tyler Gunn (#68), Brian Lay (#45), and Caleb Helms (#17) racing for position. (SprintFun photo) Caleb Helms sideways (#17) while Spencer Bayston (#39) drives by with wing damage. (SprintFun photo) Jamie Miller (#26) racing with Tyler Street (#4*). (SprintFun photo) Paul Weaver. (SprintFun photo) Kevin Mingus. (SprintFun photo) Max Stambaugh. (SprintFun photo) Justin Adams. (SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Brubaker and Weaver Victorious During the Eric Phillips Classic Reed Opens Attica FAST Season With Thrilling Victory The Wild Child Holds Off Lee Jacobs to Win Thrilling Attica Feature Reed wins North/South showdown at Attica Dean Jacobs wins FAST opener at Attica Attica Raceway ParkPhoto Gallery