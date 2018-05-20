Shane Forte Makes Electrifying Last Lap Pass To Win ISCS Opener At CGS

From Ben Deatherage

COTTAGE GROVE, Or. (May 18, 2018) – The Interstate Sprint Car Series would make its glorious return on Friday, May 18th at Cottage Grove Speedway. Twenty-three cars would inhabit the pit area from the states of Oregon and Washington.

Kinzer Cox would pace the field at the drop of the green flag. Cox,, of Cottage Grove, would have several restarts to work with only to lose the lead on lap nine. Harrisburg’s Tyler Thompson would be the one to storm to the front.

Thompson would cruise around the ¼-mile clay oval but on lap twelve would make contact with the front stretch wall heavily damaging his right rear wheel. It would give the coveted position to Dave Hibbard, of Medford.

Hibbard, like Kinzer Cox, would have to deal with several stoppages thus had to try and master restarts. Hibbard would hold all challengers at bay till a last lap battle ensued. Cottage Grove’s Colby Carter and Shane Forte, of Junction City, would all try and overtake Hibbard on the last lap.

Shane Forte would make a bonsai maneuver in the final set of turns and made it a drag race to the wire. Forte would power down the front shoot and edged out Dave Hibbard for the win.

Dave Hibbard was a respectable second followed by Colby Carter, in third. Camden Robustelli, of Medford, was fourth, with Roseburg’s Kyler Barraza, in fifth. Heat race winners were Tyler Thompson, Colby Carter, and Kyler Barraza while Roseburg native Don Waddell won the consolation feature.

The Interstate Sprint Car Series next heads to Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday, May 19th. Prices are $12.00 for Adults, Seniors/Kids (7-17) $10.00, Children (6 & Under) FREE, and the Family Pass (2 Adults and 3 Kids) $35.00. Front Gates open at 4:00 PM with Racing expected to get underway around 6:30.

Race Results:

Interstate Sprint Car Series Race #1

Friday, May 18th, 2018

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

Group 1 Qualifying: 1. 7-Tyler Thompson; 2. 10J-Jake Waddell; 3. 66B-Brett McGhie; 4. 38-Eric Bowers; 5. 2M-Aaron Miller Jr.; 6. 39-Justin Walker; 7. 5C-Brody Cooper; NT 12-Steven Snawder

Group 2 Qualifying: 1. 71-Hedge Carter; 2. 70-Raquel Ivie; 3. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh; 4. 25S-Camden Robustelli; 5. 17-Colby Carter; 6. 1-Bailey Hibbard; 7. 9-Matthew Calvert; NT 3F-Scotty Fox

Group 3 Qualifying: 1. 3-Dave Hibbard; 2. 1K-Kinzer Cox; 3. 87-Kyler Barraza; 4. 26F-Shane Forte; 5. 10K-Don Waddell; 6. 3B-Ian Bandey; 7. 66M-Tyrell Mead

Heat One: 1. 7-Tyler Thompson; 2. 2M-Aaron Miller Jr.; 3. 66B-Brett McGhie; 4. 10J-Jake Waddell; 5. 38-Eric Bowers; 6. 39-Justin Walker; 7. 5C-Brody Cooper; DNS 12-Steven Snawder

Heat Two: 1. 17-Colby Carter; 2. 71-Hedge Carter; 3. 1-Bailey Hibbard; 4. 25S-Camden Robustelli; 5. 70-Raquel Ivie; 6. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh; 7. 9-Matthew Calvert; 8. 3F-Scotty Fox

Heat Three: 1. 87-Kyler Barraza; 2. 3-Dave Hibbard; 3. 26F-Shane Forte; 4. 1K-Kinzer Cox; 5. 3B-Ian Bandey; 6. 10K-Don Waddell; 7. 66M-Tyrell Mead

B-Feature: 1. 10K-Don Waddell; 2. 66M-Tyrell Mead; 3. 3F-Scotty Fox; 4. 9-Matthew Calvert; 5. 39-Justin Walker; DNS 5C-Brody Cooper; DNS 12-Steven Snawder

A-Feature: 1. 26F-Shane Forte; 2. 3-Dave Hibbard; 3. 17-Colby Carter; 4. 25S-Camden Robustelli; 5. 87-Kyler Barraza; 6. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh; 7. 3B-Ian Bandey; 8. 71-Hedge Carter; 9. 1-Bailey Hibbard; 10. 10J-Jake Waddell; 11. 7-Tyler Thompson; 12. 3F-Scotty Fox; 13. 66M-Tyrell Mead; 14. 66B-Brett McGhie; 15. 38-Eric Bowers; 16. 10K-Don Waddell; 17. 9-Matthew Calvert; 18. 3M-Aaron Miller Jr.; 19. 1K-Kinzer Cox; 20. 70-Raquel Ivie