AsphaltVision.com to Provide LIVE HD Broadcast of Every Oswego Speedway Event in 2018

OSWEGO, NY (May 22, 2018) – AsphaltVision.com will provide a live, pay per view broadcast of every event on Oswego Speedway’s 2018 schedule in high definition beginning with the speedway’s 68th annual season opener this Saturday, May 26.

“We’re excited to have AsphaltVision.com and Thomas Video Productions back onboard with us for yet another season providing live video for our fans,” said speedway PR director Camden Proud. “For the past several years Asphalt Vision has provided fans unable to make the show with high quality, exciting, and affordable entertainment from Oswego Speedway and we look forward to continuing that trend in 2018.”

This weekend’s broadcast of the Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s along with the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers will begin at 4pm and is available for ONLY $30. Fans interested in purchasing the PPV may visit AsphaltVision.com.

Asphalt Vision will then broadcast the A&P Auto Parts ‘Road to the Championship’ on June 9, the return of the Novelis Supermodified Twin 35’s a week later on June 16, and the Independence Weekend Grand Prix special on June 30 featuring a 75-lap extra distance feature for the Supermodifieds all set to take place next month.

The pay per view broadcasts will return for all three of the speedway’s events in July including regular shows on July 7 and July 14 before the 32nd running of the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified plus the $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS gets the green flag on July 21.

As part of the track’s exciting championship stretch in August, Asphalt Vision will then air JP Jewelers ‘Retro Night’ on August 4, the first ever edition of ‘Family Night’ featuring the SBS Twin 20’s on August 11, and the final regular broadcast of the season will be Oswego’s $5 Admission Track Championship on August 18.

After two weeks off, the speedway’s 62nd annual Classic Weekend will then be held August 31 through September 2 featuring three days of PPV action set to include ‘Classic Qualifying Night’ for the Supermodifieds and SBS on Friday, ‘Super Saturday’ showcasing the Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60, and of course ‘Classic Sunday’ when the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Supermodifieds, Bud Light Classic 75 for SBS, and the first ever 35-lap 350 SMAC ‘Classic’ all take to the ‘Steel Palace.’ A package for the weekend is available at $80.

To purchase PPV for this Saturday or for more information, please visit AsphaltVision.com.

Racing action at Oswego will get underway early this Saturday beginning at 4pm when Supermodified heat races hit the track. SBS heats, the first Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50, the Tony White Memorial 35, and second Twin 50 will follow. Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased by calling the speedway box office at (315)-342-0646. Kids 16 and under are still FREE in 2018.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.