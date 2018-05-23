Baran Leads Field to Saturday’s Sycamore Midget Event

From BMARA

SYCAMORE, Il (May 23, 2018) — Tyler Baran, coming off a second-place finish in the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series season opener, leads the series into Saturday Nights May 26 event at Sycamore Speedway. The event will be co-sanctioned with the POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series.

Baran enters the event third in series points, trailing Bill Balog and former series champion Kevin Olson. Baron won the Badger Midget feature at the 1/3-mile clay oval on September 10, 2016. Baran’s Chevy powered Boss chassis No. 11 claimed the Advance Race Suspensions Passing award, improving eight positions from his outside fifth row starting position to second place during the April 29 event at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Gage Walker will drive the RAB Racing owned Spike/Esslinger Ford-Duratech No. 57 which Balog won the seasoning opening event driving.

Four-time series champion Scott Hatton, winner of the August 19, 2017 event at Sycamore, is also excepted to compete in the event.

The only other Badger feature race at Sycamore, was won by 2017 Badger Champion Robbie Ray on July 22, 2017. Ray has since retired from driving, turning his attention to team ownership with his father Mark. Joliet’s Jeff Zelinski has been named the driver of the car. The duo finished fourth in the Badger season opener.

“The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand outside the entrance gate from 5-6 pm. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

The Sunday May 20 “Sprint Spectacular” at Angell Park Speedway, featuring IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series and The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, along with Badger was rained out. The event has been rescheduled for Thursday Night July 26.