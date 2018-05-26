Photo Gallery: 2018 Pay Less Little 500 Starting Field Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Top Features 1 - Davey Hamilton Jr. (Bill Miller photo) 1 – Davey Hamilton Jr. (Bill Miller photo) 2 – Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) 3 – Bobby Santos. (Bill Miller photo) 4 – Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) 5 – Jacob Wilson. (Bill Miller photo) 6 – Chris Neuenschwander. (Bill Miller photo) 7 – JoJo Helberg. (Bill Miller photo) 8 – Jerry Coons Jr. (Bill Miller photo) 9 – Caleb Helms. (Bill Miller photo) 10 – Shane Hollingsworth. (Bill Miller photo) 11 – Scotty Hampton. (Bill Miller photo) 12 – Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) 13 – Brian Gerster. (Bill Miller photo) 14 – Tyler Roahrig. (Bill Miller photo) 15 – Kyle O’Gara. (Bill Miller photo) 16 – Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) 17 – Tanner Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) 18 – Ryan Litt. (Bill Miller photo) 19 – Eric Gordon. (Bill Miller photo) 20 – Troy Decaire. (Bill Miller photo) 21 – Travis Welpott. (Bill Miller photo) 22 – C.J. Leary. (Bill Miller photo) 23 – Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill Miller photo) 24 – Brian Tyler. (Bill Miller photo) 25 – Garrett Green. (Bill Miller Photo) 26 – Tony Main. (Bill Miller photo) 27 – Issac Chapple. (Bill Miller photo) 28 – Mickey Kempgens. (Bill Miller photo) 29 – Johnny Gilbertson. (Bill Miller photo) 30 – Shane Butler. (Bill Miller photo) 31 – Jimmy McCune. (Bill Miller photo) 32 – Ken Schrader. (Bill Miller photo)( 33 – John Inman. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Photo Gallery: Top 15 Qualifiers for the 2018 Pay Less Little 500 Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Pole for the 2018 Little 500 Caleb Armstrong Claims Second Pole at the Little 500 Photo Gallery: 68th Annual Pay Less Little 500 Windom wins the 2015 Little 500 Anderson SpeedwayLittle 500Photo Gallery