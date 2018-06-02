Bloomington Indiana Midget Week Race Falls to Rain

From Richie Murray

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (June 1, 2018) – Down came the rain and washed the racing out. That was the story from the Bloomington Speedway round of Indiana Midget Week Friday night.

Twelve of the 28 USAC P1 Insurance National Midget drivers on hand made a qualifying attempt with Tanner Thorson setting the top mark of 11.568 seconds on the quarter-mile dirt oval. Holly Shelton was the qualifier on the track when the precipitation hit hard and rained out the remainder of the night’s racing events.

Bloomington Speedway and USAC track officials are working on a possible makeup date.

The 14th edition of Indiana Midget Week continues this Saturday night, June 2 at Lawrenceburg Speedway before concluding Sunday, June 3 at Kokomo Speedway. Both races will be live via pay-per-view stream on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. You can also catch live audio of both races live for free on the USAC app.

USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 1, 2018 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 14th Annual “Indiana Midget Week”

QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 3c, Tri-C-11.568; 2. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-11.585; 3. Rico Abreu, 21, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.620; 4. Justin Grant, 17BC, Clauson-Marshall/Wood-11.632; 5. Ryan Robinson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.700; 6. Logan Seavey, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.703; 7. Sam Johnson, 72, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.734; 8. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.908; 9. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry/Goff-11.991; 10. Holly Shelton, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.156; 11. Chris Hettinger, 71H, Hettinger-12.237; 12. Justin Dickerson, 21D, Dickerson-12.553.

CARS AND DRIVERS WHO DID NOT MAKE A QUALIFYING ATTEMPT: Tucker Klaasmeyer (#27 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Andrew Layser (#77x Bright), Tyler Nelson (#88 Nelson), Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson/Marshall), Max Guilford (#37 Felker), Jason McDougal (#15 Petry/Goff), Matt Moore (#35 Petry/Goff), Brayton Lynch (#1K RKR), Kevin Thomas, Jr. (#63 Dooling), Alex Bright (#77 Bright), Tyler Thomas (#91T Thomas), Zeb Wise (#39BC Clauson/Marshall), Spencer Bayston (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Brady Bacon (#76m FMR), Ethan Mitchell (#19M Mitchell), Chase Jones (#33 RayPro).

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

NEW USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Seavey-269, 2-Wise-260, 3-Boat-255, 4-Courtney-250, 5-Grant-248, 6-Bayston-228, 7-Robinson-224, 8-Bacon-211, 9-K. Thomas-207, 10-Coons-190.

NEW “INDIANA MIDGET WEEK” POINTS: 1-Courtney-159, 2-Thorson-139, 3-Seavey-138, 4-Wise-134, 5-Boat-130, 6-Bayston-128, 7-K. Thomas-123, 8-Abreu-122, 9-Grant-120, 10-Coons-120.