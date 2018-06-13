Bogucki Breaks Through At The Devil’s Bowl

From Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (June 12, 2018) – Becoming the fourth Australian to capture a win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, McLaren Vale’s Scott Bogucki captured his first career victory on Tuesday night in the Sawblade.com/Dissolvalloy No. 28 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Bogucki is the 142nd driver to win with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series, and 10th different winner of the 2018 season. Scott joins Brooke Tatnell, Ian Madsen, and Jamie Veal on the list of Australian winners.

Holding off Sammy Swindell as the pair raced through slower traffic, Bogucki was like a Shark after his prey to keep the BMRS No. 3 at bay. Bobbling just one time through turns three and four just after the race’s half-way point, Swindell mounted a charge but was unable to get by the No. 28 for the lead.

With traffic playing to his favor with five laps to go, Bogucki was able to put some breathing room between himself and Swindell. Clearing the slower cars with two circuits remaining, Sammy closed to within 10 car lengths before the drop of the checkered flag.

Asked what the win meant to Scott, the Brodix Rookie of the Year contender replied, “This is unbelievable. I came over six years ago as a crew guy and I worked for Sammy and as far as I’m concerned, he’s as good as they come. To beat him, it makes it even sweeter.”

Adding to the story, the first track Scott raced at in the United States was the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

“I came here four years ago and ran one night. Honestly, I never figured I’d get my first win on a half-mile, much less here. We’ve really struggled here a lot in the past, but this year’s we’ve actually been good, just didn’t have a lot of luck, but tonight just went our way.”

Swindell in second is the 36th time the wily veteran has finished on the podium with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com. His fourth consecutive trip to the podium this season, Swindell was chased to the line by Blake Hahn. Falling to fourth in the early laps, Hahn was able to get back to the show position with two laps to go.

Challenging for the lead at one point with Swindell and Bogucki, a misstep in traffic relegated Sam Hafertepe, Jr. to fourth with Travis Rilat crossing in fifth.

A rebound performance after struggling as of late, Roger Crockett was sixth with Wayne Johnson in tow. Seth Bergman moved up to eighth after starting 10th with Tony Bruce, Jr. ninth. The night’s CP-Carrillo Hard Charger, Oklahoma’s Matt Covington made up the top-ten.

With three rounds of the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek in the books, the series heads for Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla. on Wednesday, June 13. Admission is $20 Seniors with Military and Kids 12-15 admitted for $15. Kids 6-12 are $2. Access to the Pits is $30. The track is located at 3501 SW Sheridan Rd. For more information on Lawton Speedway, log onto http://www.lawtonspeedway.com or call (580) 355-6417.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, Texas

Speedweek Round 3

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Car Count: 27

Heat Races (Top 16 in Passing Points transfer to the A-Feature. Top 8 Redraw)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki, [3]; 3. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]; 4. 3-Sammy Swindell, [8]; 5. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 6. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [6]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]; 8. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [9]; 9. 13M-Chance McCrary, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett, [1]; 2. 12W-Dale Wester, [3]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark, [2]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [8]; 5. 44-Chris Martin, [4]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [6]; 7. (DNF) 45-Martin Edwards, [7]; 8. (DNF) M1-Mark Smith, [5]; (DNS) 24-Ben Silliker,

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 1-Travis Rilat, [2]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 4. J2-John Carney II, [6]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, [3]; 6. 17W-Harli White, [7]; 7. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [5]; 8. 74B-Jake Bubak, [8]; 9. 14-Chip Graham, [9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5J-Jamie Ball, [2]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [4]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill, [3]; 5. M1-Mark Smith, [6]; 6. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [5]; 7. 74B-Jake Bubak, [7]; 8. 13M-Chance McCrary, [8]; 9. 14-Chip Graham, [9]; (DNS) 45-Martin Edwards, ; (DNS) 24-Ben Silliker,

Protect the Harvest A-Feature:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [1]; 2. 3-Sammy Swindell, [3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [7]; 5. 1-Travis Rilat, [6]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett, [5]; 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [8]; 8. 23-Seth Bergman, [10]; 9. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [9]; 10. 95-Matt Covington, [16]; 11. 99-Skylar Gee, [15]; 12. 44-Chris Martin, [13]; 13. J2-John Carney II, [11]; 14. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [18]; 15. 5J-Jamie Ball, [17]; 16. 17W-Harli White, [14]; 17. 77X-Alex Hill, [20]; 18. 9$-Kyle Clark, [12]; 19. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [19]; 20. 12W-Dale Wester, [4]; 21. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [22]; 22. M1-Mark Smith, [21]

Lap Leader(s): Scott Bogucki 1-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Matt Covington +6

FSR High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): N/A

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr, 1,466; 2. Seth Bergman 1,410; 3. Blake Hahn 1,392; 4. Wayne Johnson 1,369; 5. Johnny Herrera 1,349; 6. Matt Covington 1,287; 7. Scott Bogucki 1,246; 8. Skylar Gee 1,207; 9. Roger Crockett 1,169; 10. Jamie Ball 1,147; 11. Harli White 1,132; 12. Chris Martin 1,066; 13. Alex Hill 995; 14. Travis Rilat 973; 15 Sammy Swindell 968;

2018 ASCS Speedweek Points (Top 15): 1. Sammy Swindell 427; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 402; 3. Scott Bogucki 388; 4. Blake Hahn 373; 5. Matt Covington 362; 6. Travis Rilat 349; 7. Seth Bergman 346; 8. John Carney II 338; 9. Harli White 336; 10. Tony Bruce, Jr. 330; 11. Wayne Johnson 327; 12. Skylar Gee 321; 13. Johnny Herrera 320; 14. Chris Martin 320; 15. Roger Crockett 314;