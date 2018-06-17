Photo Gallery: SOD at Butler Motor Speedway Butler Motor Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Josh Turner (#4) and Chad Blonde (#5B). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner first ever feature win in eight years of trying. (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner and his wife in victory lane. (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner. (Jim Denhamer photo) Andrew Scheid (#77) and Josh Mohr (#96M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jason Blonde (#27) and Josh Turner (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde (#5B) and Jason Blonde (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ricky Ferkel (#0), Josh Mohr (#96M), and Tylar Rinken (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Jay Steinebach (#10S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ricky Ferkel (#0) and Josh Mohr (#96M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner (#4) and Shawn Valenti (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner (#4) and Chad Blonde (#5B). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Mohr (#92) and Zach Broughman (#52). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner. (Jim Denhamer photo) Andrew Scheid (#77) and Josh Mohr (#96). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner with the winner’s trophy after winning the SOD feature Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Turner Scores First Career Feature Win at Butler Boston Mead Wins at Butler Ridenour Wins SOD Feature at Butler Boston Mead Scores First Career Sprint Car Victory at Butler Devault Wins 2018 SOD Opener at Crystal Butler Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on DirtSprints on Dirt