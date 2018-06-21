Ohio Sprint Speedweek Visit to Muskingum County Speedway Cancelled

From Tyler Altmeyer

DRESDEN, Ohio (June 21, 2018) – Due to heavy, overnight rain, as well as additional rain in the forecast for later this afternoon and evening, Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials were left with no choice but to cancel the Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing visit to Muskingum County Speedway scheduled for Thursday evening, June 21. The event will not be made up.

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing will continue tomorrow evening – Friday, June 22 – with a visit to Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima. Pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:45 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 6:30 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Limaland Motorsports Park live on the Web at www.limaland.com.

All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (after 6/21/2018)

1. Carson Macedo – 2234

2. Aaron Reutzel -2198

3. Chad Kemenah – 2178

4. Jac Haudenschild – 2174

5. Parker Price-Miller – 2128

6. Dave Blaney – 2052

7. Paul McMahan – 2020

8. Cale Conley – 1928

9. Brandon Spithaler – 1858

10. Carl Bowser – 1802

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing Standings: (after 6/21/2018)

1. Kyle Larson – 696

2. Paul McMahan – 696

3. Carson Macedo – 670

4. Danny Dietrich – 660

5. Spencer Bayston – 644

6. Ryan Smith – 618

7. Tim Shaffer – 614

8. Parker Price-Miller – 614

9. Aaron Reutzel – 612

10. Gio Scelzi – 602