Ohio Sprint Speedweek Visit to Muskingum County Speedway Cancelled

From Tyler Altmeyer
DRESDEN, Ohio (June 21, 2018) – Due to heavy, overnight rain, as well as additional rain in the forecast for later this afternoon and evening, Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials were left with no choice but to cancel the Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing visit to Muskingum County Speedway scheduled for Thursday evening, June 21. The event will not be made up.
Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing will continue tomorrow evening – Friday, June 22 – with a visit to Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima. Pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:45 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 6:30 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Limaland Motorsports Park live on the Web at www.limaland.com.
All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (after 6/21/2018)
1. Carson Macedo – 2234
2. Aaron Reutzel -2198
3. Chad Kemenah – 2178
4. Jac Haudenschild – 2174
5. Parker Price-Miller – 2128
6. Dave Blaney – 2052
7. Paul McMahan – 2020
8. Cale Conley – 1928
9. Brandon Spithaler – 1858
10. Carl Bowser – 1802
Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing Standings: (after 6/21/2018)
1. Kyle Larson – 696
2. Paul McMahan – 696
3. Carson Macedo – 670
4. Danny Dietrich – 660
5. Spencer Bayston – 644
6. Ryan Smith – 618
7. Tim Shaffer – 614
8. Parker Price-Miller – 614
9. Aaron Reutzel – 612
10. Gio Scelzi – 602