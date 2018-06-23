Jason Johnson Transported after Crash at Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wi. (June 23, 2018) – Jason Johnson was transported to a local area hospital following a crash Saturday night during the World of Outlaws event at Beaver Dam Raceway. After a restart Johnson’s car and another made contact with Johnson flipped hard in turn three.

In a statement released by the World of Outlaws Johnson was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Summit, Wisconsin.

Johnson was the 2016 Knoxville Nationals champion and had recently picked up his first two feature wins of the season at the Jackson Motorplex and finished second in the finale. Johnson is currently fifth in the World of Outlaws point standings.