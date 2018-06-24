Jason Johnson Service and Donation Information, Jacksonville Event Rescheduled for October 12th

Schedule changes, donation, and service information has been announced following the tragic accident that took the life of World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson.

The World of Outlaws benevolent fund has setup an official GoFundMe account to assist Jason’s wife Bobbi and Son Jaxx. You can get to that site to donate at the following address: https://www.gofundme.com/JasonJohnsonForever41

The World of Outlaws event scheduled for Wednesday at Jacksonville Speedway has been postponed until Friday October 12th. All tickets purchased for Wednesday’s event will be honored at the October event.

Johnson’s memorial service will take place at Jason Johnson Racing in Rocky Mount, MO on Wednesday June 24, 2018 27th at 6:30 PM with Mark Kessler holding prayers.