CRSA Head To Afton & Fonda This Weekend

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – After a fun filled weekend at the Land of Legends Raceway, the stars and cars of the SuperGen Products CRSA Sprint Car Series head into another double header weekend, this time in Eastern New York State. The series will visit the Afton Raceway Park and Fonda Speedway for the first time this season. Each track lost their early season CRSA shows to Mother Nature.

The Afton event will be the first leg of the Algonkin Motel Mini Series.

One year ago two of the four Algonkin Motel Challenge events were able to beat Mother Nature. The May 12th event was won by Kyle Smith over Josh Pieniazek, Brett Jaycox, Billy VanInwegen and Dustin Purdy. The second event was held on October 6th, a part of Brett Deyo’s Short Track Super Nationals. East Greenbush, New York driver Bobby Hackel, IV picked up the A-Main win over Pieniazek, Purdy, Dana Wagner and 2017 CRSA Champion Jeff Trombley.

The 2017 racing season would see the CRSA and the Fonda Speedway come together for three events with one being lost to Mother Nature. The season opener on April 22nd saw Brett Jaycox pick up the 20 lap A-Main victory. Jaycox, of East Durham would cross the finish line ahead of Tyler Jashembowski, Thomas Radivoy, Dana Wagner and Josh Pieniazek.

Following the July 1st rainout, the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returned to the half mile on September 22nd. Massachusetts driver Kyle Smith picked up the impressive win over former track Modified champion and eventual 2017 CRSA Champion Jeff Trombley, Pieniazek, Mike Kiser and Eddie Strada.

Like the Afton event, the Fonda event is part of a mini-series. The Kennedy’s of Troy Towing, Northway 90 Challenge Mini-Series consists of the five Capital District events (Fonda and the Albany-Saratoga Speedway). Due to the April rainout at Fonda, this will be round number one of the mini-series.

Coming into the action this weekend there have been four CRSA events held in 2018. The A-Main wins were claimed by Thomas Radivoy (OCFS), Jeff Trombley (Land of Legends Raceway & Woodhull Raceway) and Alysha Baye (Land of Legends Raceway). Trombley currently holds the points lead over Radivoy.

The Afton Motorsports Park is located just off exit 7 of I-88 in Afton, New York. For more information on the Afton Motorsports Park please log on to their website at www.aftonmotorsportspark.com .

The Fonda Speedway is located just off exit 28 of the New York State Thruway in Fonda, New York. For more information on the Fonda Speedway log on to their website at www.newfondaspeedway.com .

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

