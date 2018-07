BAUGH LEADS ALL 20 LAPS TO WIN AT SPOON RIVER

From USAC

Canton, IL……..Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. led all 20 laps to win Saturday night’s Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget race at Spoon River Speedway. Shane Morgan was second and was followed by Austin Archdale, Robby McQuinn and Blake Buchholz.

ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: June 30, 2018 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Shane Morgan (#15 Morgan), 2. Austin Archdale (#7X Mahan), 3. Doug Canham (#18 Canham), 4. Mick Billhorn (#26 Billhorn), 5. Kevin Battefeld (#42 Battefeld). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 2. Tyler Roth (#18R Roth), 3. Blake Buchholz (#37 Raymond), 4. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Jeff Sparks (#55 Sparks), 6. Robby McQuinn (#09 McQuinn). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Andy Baugh, 2. Shane Morgan, 3. Austin Archdale, 4. Robby McQuinn, 5. Blake Buchholz, 6. Tyler Roth, 7. Mick Billhorn, 8. Jake Sollenberger, 9. Bart Andrews (#69 Trone), 10. Jeff Sparks, 11. Kevin Battefeld, 12. Doug Canham. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Baugh.

NEW ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 POINTS: 1-Baugh-594, 2-McQuinn-490, 3-Buchholz-386, 4-Gedd Ross-385, 5-Morgan-383, 6-Sollenberger-308, 7-Kurt Mueller-304, 8-Daltyn England-279, 9-Andrews-250, 10-Battefeld-231.

NEXT ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 RACE: July 6 – Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway – “Bill Gardner Sprintacular”