Belleville 305 Nationals Early Entry Deadline Nears!

From Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – July 2, 2018 – Pre-entry deadline for drivers to receive one (1) free pit pass for the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Nationals is just three weeks away. This two-day event will be sanctioned by the United Rebel Sprint Series and all their rules will apply for this Friday and Saturday night, August 3-4 event atop the famed Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas. Saturday night’s championship feature winner will take home $7000.

Entry fee is $30 either by pre or race day entry but drivers must send in their entry forms by midnight on July 20th.

Early entries are also encouraged to give track announcers, series and track officials an idea on exactly how many drivers are projected to compete.

Official payout, rules and entry forms can be found on the series website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com as well as the events official facebook page: Belleville 305 Nationals.

Questions regarding this huge event for 305-ci sprints can also be answered by calling URSS president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.