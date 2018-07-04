Conley holds off Mintz for 1st FAST win at Waynesfield; Ivy and Hannagan also win

Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy has a lot of top five finishes in 2018 but none for a win. That changed Tuesday as he powered to his first win in the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro. Ivy, aboard the C&N Construction Supplies/Ginnever Trucking/L&R Farms/SMS Racing/Rohr’s Lawn Care/Mr. Appliance/Kistler Racing Products/Kercher Engines/Sonny’s Machine & Welding/Dave Story Equipment Repair/MRE/Tiffany’s Furniture/Linder’s Speed Equipment/North Coast Asphalt/Atkinson Farms backed machine, led all 25 laps for the victory. However, Ivy didn’t gain many points toward the FAST title, as Jamie Miller, who came into Tuesday’s race having won four straight series races, finished third in the A-main.
Randy Hannagan took his second NRA Sprint Invaders victory of the weekend while Austin Powell dominated the mini-sprint A-main.
Waynesfield Raceway Park
Tuesday, July 3, 2018
FAST 410 Sprints –
Qualifying
1.81-Lee Jacobs, 10.896; 2.4H-Cap Henry, 10.909; 3.23-DJ Foos, 10.924; 4.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 10.943; 5.7K-Cale Conley, 10.967; 6.1-Nate Dussel, 10.968; 7.49-Shawn Dancer , 11.061; 8.16-Chris Andrews, 11.073; 9.68G-Tyler Gunn, 11.074; 10.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 11.099; 11.09-Craig Mintz, 11.223; 12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 11.234; 13.6-Jac Haudenschild, 11.310; 14.22M-Dan McCarron, 11.379; 15.19-Mitch Harble, 11.391; 16.8M-TJ Michael, 11.419; 17.12-Kody Swanson, 11.466; 18.2-Ricky Peterson, 11.488; 19.2L-Landon Lalonde, 11.561; 20.42-Ty Tilton, 11.614; 21.8J-Jess Stiger, 11.850; 22.83-Adam Cruea, 11.865; 23.4X-Bradley Ashford, 11.872; 24.12H-Luke Hall, 11.886; 25.96AU-Bruce White, 11.915; 26.22-Cole Duncan, 13.828;
Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)
1. 49-Shawn Dancer [2] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[4] ; 3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1] ; 4. 6-Jac Haudenschild[5] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 6. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[3] ; 7. 83-Adam Cruea[8] ; 8. 96AU-Bruce White[9] ; 9. 2L-Landon Lalonde[7]
Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)
1. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 2. 16-Chris Andrews[2] ; 3. 7K-Cale Conley[3] ; 4. 4H-Cap Henry[4] ; 5. 12-Kody Swanson[6] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 7. 22-Cole Duncan[9] ; 8. 42-Ty Tilton[7] ; 9. 4X-Bradley Ashford[8]
Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)
1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 3. 19-Mitch Harble[5] ; 4. 12H-Luke Hall[8] ; 5. 8J-Jess Stiger[7] ; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 8. 23-DJ Foos[4]
B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)
1. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 2. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[5] ; 4. 23-DJ Foos[9] ; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[2] ; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson[3] ; 7. 83-Adam Cruea[4] ; 8. 96AU-Bruce White[7] ; 9. 2L-Landon Lalonde[10] ; 10. 42-Ty Tilton[8] ; 11. 4X-Bradley Ashford[11]
A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)
1. 7K-Cale Conley[1] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[2] ; 4. 4H-Cap Henry[11] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[18] ; 7. 16-Chris Andrews[6] ; 8. 6-Jac Haudenschild[10] ; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 10. 49-Shawn Dancer [3] ; 11. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8] ; 12. 23-DJ Foos[19] ; 13. 19-Mitch Harble[9] ; 14. 22M-Dan McCarron[20] ; 15. 8M-TJ Michael[13] ; 16. 12-Kody Swanson[14] ; 17. 8J-Jess Stiger[15] ; 18. 12H-Luke Hall[12] ; 19. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[17] ; 20. 1-Nate Dussel[16]
F.A.S.T 305 Sprint Cars – JLH Company General Contractors
Qualifying
1.26-Jamie Miller, 11.787; 2.77I-John Ivy, 11.822; 3.4*-Tyler Street, 11.893; 4.21-Dustin Stroup, 12.020; 5.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.075; 6.97-Kyle Peters, 12.094; 7.9R-Dustin Rall, 12.136; 8.8-Bobby Clark, 12.168; 9.36-Seth Schneider, 12.189; 10.7M-Brandon Moore, 12.310; 11.47-Matt Lucius, 12.359; 12.25-Matt Russell, 12.631; 13.01-Dustin Hammond, 12.695;
Heat 1 – (8 Laps)
1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 4*-Tyler Street[3] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[5] ; 5. 9R-Dustin Rall[1] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[6] ; 7. 01-Dustin Hammond[7]
Heat 2 – (8 Laps)
1. 77I-John Ivy[4] ; 2. 21-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 8-Bobby Clark[1] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 5. 97-Kyle Peters[2] ; 6. 25-Matt Russell[6]
A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)
1. 77I-John Ivy[1] ; 2. 21-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 4. 8-Bobby Clark[6] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 7. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 8. 97-Kyle Peters[10] ; 9. 9R-Dustin Rall[9] ; 10. 47-Matt Lucius[11] ; 11. 01-Dustin Hammond[13] ; 12. 25-Matt Russell[12] ; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]
K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders
Qualifying
1.7C-Phil Gressman, 11.016; 2.22H-Randy Hannagan , 11.127; 3.28H-Hud Horton , 11.195; 4.85-Dustin Daggett, 11.232; 5.5M-Max Stambaugh , 11.241; 6.2F-Matt Foos, 11.282; 7.49-Shawn Dancer , 11.288; 8.23-Devon Dobie , 11.299; 9.B20-Butch Schroder, 11.401; 10.11-Tim Allison , 11.420; 11.12-Kody Swanson, 11.493; 12.17-Jared Horstman , 11.509; 13.24-Kobe Allison, 11.535; 14.33M-Matt Westfall, 11.556; 15.34-Luke Hall, 11.616; 16.4-Danny Smith, 11.750; 17.37-Noah Dunlap, 11.824; 18.5W-Jeff Williams , 11.836;
Heat 1 – (8 Laps)
1. 7C-Phil Gressman[4] ; 2. 49-Shawn Dancer [2] ; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3] ; 4. 11-Tim Allison [1] ; 5. 4-Danny Smith[6] ; 6. 24-Kobe Allison[5]
Heat 2 – (8 Laps)
1. 22H-Randy Hannagan [4] ; 2. 23-Devon Dobie [2] ; 3. 5M-Max Stambaugh [3] ; 4. 12-Kody Swanson[1] ; 5. 33M-Matt Westfall[5] ; 6. 37-Noah Dunlap[6]
Heat 3 – (8 Laps)
1. B20-Butch Schroder[2] ; 2. 17-Jared Horstman [1] ; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[3] ; 4. 28H-Hud Horton [4] ; 5. 5W-Jeff Williams [6] ; 6. 34-Luke Hall[5]
A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)
1. 22H-Randy Hannagan [5] ; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[1] ; 3. 11-Tim Allison [10] ; 4. 49-Shawn Dancer [4] ; 5. 33M-Matt Westfall[14] ; 6. 85-Dustin Daggett[7] ; 7. 23-Devon Dobie [3] ; 8. 28H-Hud Horton [12] ; 9. 34-Luke Hall[18] ; 10. 12-Kody Swanson[11] ; 11. 2F-Matt Foos[9] ; 12. 5W-Jeff Williams [15] ; 13. 37-Noah Dunlap[17] ; 14. 24-Kobe Allison[16] ; 15. 4-Danny Smith[13] ; 16. 17-Jared Horstman [2] ; 17. B20-Butch Schroder[6] ; 18. 5M-Max Stambaugh [8]
AMSA Mini Sprints – Performance Powder Coating
Qualifying
1.93S-Holtt Spitler, 0.991; 2.2S-Brad Strunk, 12.867; 3.65-Chris Bounds, 12.876; 4.17P-Austin Powell, 12.973; 5.88-Tayte Williamson, 12.981; 6.4-Andrew Heitkamp, 13.195; 7.44-Ron Coleman, 13.226; 8.14D-Nick Daugherty , 13.295; 9.81H-Anthony Haas, 13.332; 10.328-Becca Stiefel, 13.491; 11.22K-Justin Kirk, 13.533; 12.22B-Brad Racer, 13.633; 13.41J-Jeremy Powley, 13.635; 14.31-Jac Nickles, 13.686; 15.7X-Taylor Cox, 14.285; 16.90-Matt Freeman, 14.361; 17.21B-Ryan Barr, 14.414; 18.6X-Adam Schmenk, 14.739; 19.X-Andy Martin, 15.286; 20.11J-James Moore, 16.211; 21.50-Marty Spitler, 17.735;
Heat 1 – (8 Laps)
1. 328-Becca Stiefel[1] ; 2. 17P-Austin Powell[3] ; 3. 44-Ron Coleman[2] ; 4. 90-Matt Freeman[6] ; 5. X-Andy Martin[7] ; 6. 41J-Jeremy Powley[5] ; 7. 93S-Holtt Spitler[4]
Heat 2 – (8 Laps)
1. 14D-Nick Daugherty [2] ; 2. 2S-Brad Strunk[4] ; 3. 22K-Justin Kirk[1] ; 4. 31-Jac Nickles[5] ; 5. 21B-Ryan Barr[6] ; 6. 11J-James Moore[7] ; 7. 88-Tayte Williamson[3]
Heat 3 – (8 Laps)
1. 65-Chris Bounds[4] ; 2. 81H-Anthony Haas[2] ; 3. 22B-Brad Racer[1] ; 4. 4-Andrew Heitkamp[3] ; 5. 7X-Taylor Cox[5] ; 6. 6X-Adam Schmenk[6] ; 7. 50-Marty Spitler[7]
A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)
1. 17P-Austin Powell[4] ; 2. 328-Becca Stiefel[1] ; 3. 2S-Brad Strunk[5] ; 4. 44-Ron Coleman[7] ; 5. 81H-Anthony Haas[6] ; 6. 31-Jac Nickles[11] ; 7. 4-Andrew Heitkamp[12] ; 8. 22B-Brad Racer[9] ; 9. 21B-Ryan Barr[14] ; 10. 41J-Jeremy Powley[16] ; 11. 7X-Taylor Cox[15] ; 12. 6X-Adam Schmenk[18] ; 13. 90-Matt Freeman[10] ; 14. 22K-Justin Kirk[8] ; 15. 50-Marty Spitler[21] ; 16. 65-Chris Bounds[3] ; 17. 88-Tayte Williamson[20] ; 18. 11J-James Moore[17]