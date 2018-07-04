Oswego Begins Busy Month of July with Helena Agri-Enterprises ‘Road to the Championship’ this Saturday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 3, 2018) – Oswego Speedway kicked off its busiest month of the season this past Saturday, June 30 with the Independence Weekend ‘Grand Prix’ event beginning a stretch of four races in four weeks at the ‘Steel Palace’ which will continue this Saturday, July 7 with a ‘Road to the Championship’ event presented by Helena Agri-Enterprises.

This Saturday night, pit gates will open at 3:00pm, grandstands and hot laps at 4:30pm, time trials will take place at 6:15pm, and heat racing will get the green flag at 6:45pm with regular distance 50 and 30-lap main events for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS to follow.

General admission seating is only $15 for this Saturday’s regular show with kids 16 and under free with a paid adult.

Reserved seating and $75 VIP packages including seating in one of our VIP suites, all you can eat and drink, plus Sky Deck passes are available by phoning the track office at (315)-342-0646 or sending an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

Race night sponsor Helena Agri-Enterprises headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, is one of the foremost agronomic solutions providers in the United States.

Helena markets and sells inputs that improve agricultural productivity for greater customer returns. This includes seed and seed treatments, fertilizer and application services, crop protectants, financial services and precision ag services.

Helena also has its own line of products through Helena Products Group, which includes adjuvants, crop protection products, fertilizers, crop production products and seed treatments.

Helena’s theme of People…Products…Knowledge… reinforces the company’s commitment to helping customers succeed through knowledgeable and dedicated people, useful and unique products and the latest proven technologies.

Across the country, Helena has over 4,000 employees that work in about 450 branch locations, as well as division offices.

For more information on Helena Agri-Enterprises, you can visit their website online at HelenaAgri.com or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

