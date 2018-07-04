Sixth Annual Donath MotorWorx CNY Speedweek for Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Starts Wednesday!

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – In 2013 it started as a trail, now it has become one of the most looked forward to events on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) schedule. This Wednesday the Sixth Annual Donath MotorWorx Central New York (CNY) Speedweek kicks off.

Five nights at five of the finest dirt tracks in CNY from July 4th to July 8th. All events will pay $2,500 to win, $1,500 for second, $1,000 for third and $300 to take the green. Thanks to Speedweek title sponsor Donath MotorWorx a $3,000 point fund as been set up with $1,000 going to the Speedweek Champion.

On Wednesday, our Nation’s Birthday, the winged machines from the Lucas Oil Tour will head up to the Can-Am Speedway, followed by a trip to the Land of Legends Raceway Thursday, Friday it’s off to the Brewerton Speedway with the Fulton Speedway hosting on Saturday night. The finale on Sunday is the traditional stop at the Utica-Rome Speedway where the Speedweek champ will be crowned.

Quebec’s Michael Parent won the 2013 Speedweek Championship, Jason Barney was on top in 2014 with Steve Poirier doubling up in 2015 & 16. Last year it was Danny Varin taking home the $1,000 championship crown.

Coleman Gulick leads Barney by a narrow margin for the overall Lucas Oil ESS championship with Matt Tanner, Billy VanInwegen and Matt Billings rounding out the top five in points. Paulie Colagiovanni, Paul Kinney, Steve Poirier, Mike Mahaney and Chad Miller follow.

All events will also pay points to the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour with Barney leading Gulick by one point followed by VanInwegen, Colagiovanni and Billings. Each event except Fulton will be part of the E&V Energy I90/I81 Series with Danny Varin leading his dad Bobby followed by Chuck Hebing, Shawn Donath and Colagiovanni. All the points awarded make each event that much more important.

E3 Spark Plugs brings you the timed hot laps with Car Mate Trailers sponsoring all heat events. Lacaillade Masonry backs the B-Main all leading up to the Mach 1 Chassis A-Main 25 lap finale. Special thanks to Cook’s Plumbing, Heating and Hardware, Robert Finley Sr. Memorial, 87 Speed/X1 Race Cars, Pitre Painting and Prestige Pool and Spa sponsoring the Cobra Coaches Dash Events.

More than $75,000 will be up for grabs over the five nights with some of the best 360 sprint car drivers in five states and two Canadian Provinces looking for Speedweek gold.

July 4th through July 8th… Sixth Annual Donath MotorWorx CNY Speedweek for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints. It will be excitement guaranteed!!

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, Scorpion Security Products, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Ohsweken Speedway, Cobra Coaches, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Pinnacle Employee Services, Engler Machine and Tool, Kevin Nouse Design/K1 Racegear, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Ford/Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!