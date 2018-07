We are on location for the opening night of 35th annual Kings Royal weekend featuring the Knight Before the Kings Royal event for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eldora Speedway in Rosssburg, Ohio. You can follow our race coverage throughout the night on our Twitter and Facebook accounts, but highly encourage readers if they cannot make it out to the track to watch the online pay per view coverage from our friends at Dirtvision.com

