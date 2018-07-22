Moss Wins USCS Feature at Lancaster, Lawson Transported After Wild Crash

LANCASTER, S.C. (July 21, 2018) — Lance Moss won the SCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters feature Saturday night at Lancaster Speedway. The feature was halted after rain began to fall following an incident involved Bronzie Lawson IV. Lawson flipped out of the race track and had to be extracted from his race car. He was later flown to Carolina Medical Center where he was awaiting treatment.

Feature: 1. 23 Lance Moss, 2. 5 Justin Barger, 3. 22 Troy Betts, 4. 43 Terry Witherspoon, 5. 20 Nick Drake 6. 21b Brandon McLain, 7. 10 Terry Gray, 8. 5k Jake Karklin, 9. 14 Jordon Mallett, 10. 4s Danny Smith, 11. 22m Shawn Murrayfield, 12. 1x, Hunter Scott 13. 4b Bronzie Lawson, 14. 17 Bobby Komisarski, 15. 99 Tanner Witherspoon 16. 33 Joe Larkin, 17. 44 Jason Troutman 18. Eric Riggins, Jr. DNS – 59 Johnny Petrozelle.