USAC EASTERN MIDGETS BACK TO BAPS THIS SATURDAY

From USAC

Alex Bright will try to stay undefeated in 2018 USAC Eastern Midget racing at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa. this Saturday. He has won the two previous races there and trails series point leader Andrew Layser by 15 points entering the race. Layser has a fifth and a 10th at BAPS.

Adult tickets are $14, seniors are $12, students $5 and pit passes are $25 apiece. The pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 4:30pm and racing begins at 7pm. BAPS Motor Speedway is located at 690 York Rd, in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

Adam Pierson of Bradford, Vt. led the final 15 laps of Friday night’s USAC Eastern Midget race at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa., passing Johnny Smith on laps six and leading the rest of the way. Bright finished second ahead of Smith, Ryan Wilson and Brenden Bright. Pierson emerged sixth in the current series points.

Layser and Bright are the only two drivers to post “top-10” finishes in every race so far this year.

USAC EASTERN MIDGET SERIES STANDINGS: 1-Andrew Layser-777, 2-Alex Bright-762, 3-Shawn Jackson-747, 4-Kenny Miller-652, 5-Ryan Greth-578, 6-Adam Pierson-568, 7-Brett Conkling-502, 8-Brett Wilson-419, 9-Jason Rice-1413, 10-Reed Salony-401.