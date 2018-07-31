Zearfoss to Destiny Motorsports

From Petersen Media

Moving forward in 2018, Destiny Motorsports has pegged Jonestown, PA driver Brock Zearfoss as their new pilot after parting ways with Parker Price-Miller.

“We wish Parker Price-Miller nothing but the best in his future endeavors, and we are looking forward to seeing what Brock Zearfoss can do for Destiny Motorsports,” Car Owner, Rick Rogers said. “It is a huge point in the season, and we are looking forward to seeing what the team can do.”

2018 has been a busy season for Destiny Motorsports as they have competed full time with the All Star Circuit of Champions, and have filled in gaps with numerous World of Outlaws races as well as taking part in a majority of Pennsylvania Speedweek.

With the calendar nearing August, the team will focus on the Knoxville Nationals before returning to the ASCoC schedule with the ‘Jonestown Jet’.

“I am really excited for the opportunity Rick and Barb Rogers presented me,” Zearfoss said. “Shane Bowers, Kevin Osmolski, and Tyler Rhey are some of the best guys in the pits, and I am confident it wont take long to mesh with them and get some good finishes.”

Zearfoss has had a strong 2018 to date himself tallying two feature event wins, coming at Williams Grove Speedway and Port Royal Speedway, and has 15 Top-Five finishes and 21 Top-10’s to his credit as well.

“We are looking forward to the future and we are eager to get going,” Rogers added. “Our guys continue to work hard for us, and our partners continue to back us and we certainly appreciate them all.”

