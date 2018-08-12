Logan Forler On Top With ASCS Frontier At Electric City Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

– GREAT FALLS, Mont. (August 11, 2018) Betting his position by two from Friday night, Idaho’s Logan Forler capped his weekend with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region at Electric City Speedway with victory aboard the Steve Forler Trucking No. 2L.

Charging to the front from seventh, Forler’s win at the Great Falls oval is his third of the 2018 season with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region and fifth overall with the series. Beating out California’s Geoff Ensign, the 25-lap affair ran green to checkered in just under 8.5 minutes.

Taking the win Friday night, Kelly Miller raced to third on Saturday after starting ninth with Sean MacDonell fourth. Moving up from 12th, David Hoiness made up the top-five.

Chance Crum, Zac Taylor, Jordan Milne, Kory Wermling, and Rob Orgar completed the top-ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back at Electric City Speedway for the three-day Montana Roundup, happing August 31 through September 2.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, Mont.

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23N-Chance Crum, [2]; 2. 63-Geoff Ensign, [1]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [4]; 4. 27DD-David Hoiness, [6]; 5. 35M-Cody Masse, [8]; 6. 4P-Cliff Nelson Jr, [5]; 7. 4N-Johnny Nelson, [7]; 8. (DNF) 24-Leroy Brush, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [3]; 2. 9-Sean MacDonell, [8]; 3. 9K-Kory Wermling, [6]; 4. 33-Robert DeHaan, [1]; 5. 38B-Bryan Brown, [5]; 6. 77-Damon McCune, [7]; 7. 7T-Greg Tacke, [4]; 8. (DNF) 14-Rob Orgar, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [3]; 2. 3-Jordan Milne, [1]; 3. 86-Zac Taylor, [5]; 4. 37-Trever Kirkland, [7]; 5. 8-Tim McCune, [2]; 6. 88-Travis Reber, [8]; 7. 31-Shane Moore, [4]; 8. 3X-Shane Ainscough, [6]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 38B-Bryan Brown, [3]; 2. 31-Shane Moore, [7]; 3. 33-Robert DeHaan, [2]; 4. 77-Damon McCune, [5]; 5. 8-Tim McCune, [1]; 6. 7T-Greg Tacke, [9]; 7. 3X-Shane Ainscough, [8]; 8. 4N-Johnny Nelson, [6]; 9. 4P-Cliff Nelson Jr, [4]; 10. 24-Leroy Brush, [10]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [7]; 2. 63-Geoff Ensign, [5]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [9]; 4. 9-Sean MacDonell, [8]; 5. 27DD-David Hoiness, [12]; 6. 23N-Chance Crum, [2]; 7. 86-Zac Taylor, [4]; 8. 3-Jordan Milne, [1]; 9. 9K-Kory Wermling, [10]; 10. 14-Rob Orgar, [3]; 11. 88-Travis Reber, [14]; 12. 37-Trever Kirkland, [6]; 13. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [11]; 14. 35M-Cody Masse, [13]; 15. 38B-Bryan Brown, [15]; 16. 77-Damon McCune, [18]; 17. 33-Robert DeHaan, [17]; 18. 31-Shane Moore, [16]; 19. 8-Tim McCune, [19]; 20. (DNF) 7T-Greg Tacke, [20]