DIRTVision Offering Five-Day Sprint Car Fast Pass Free Trial

CONCORD, N.C. (August 16, 2018) — If you haven’t DIRTVision.com this week is an excellent time to take a free trial. DIRTVision officials are offering a five day sprint car fast pass with a promo code “SOCTw1!” Users must sign up using the code by 12:00 P.M. EST on Friday to take advantage of this offer.

The World of Outlaws announced in February that every event on the 2018 World of Outlaws sprint car series schedule except for the Kings Royal, Knoxville Nationals, and World Finals would be available on DIRTVision as a single event purchase or monthly with a “Fast Pass” of $39.00. Later in the season the Kings Royal was added to the DIRTVision lineup.