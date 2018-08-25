Hank Davis Drives to POWRi West Victory Lane at Humboldt

Lonnie Wheatley

HUMBODLT, Kan. (August 24, 2018) – The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA kicked off a two-night stand at Humboldt Speedway with 14-year-old Hank Davis of Sand Springs, Oklahoma driving to his second series win of the year in Friday night’s 25-lap feature event.

After starting fifth, Davis battled past Blake Hahn by the 15th round en route to victory lane aboard the Rujo Racers No. 42 Midget entry.

Davis was chased to the stripe by Hahn, who took the lead away from Grady Chandler on the fourth circuit before surrendering the point to Davis after a heated battle.

Current series points leader Kory Schudy filled out the podium in third with Joe B. Miller and Chandler rounding out the top five. Wesley Smith was sixth with Blake Edwards, Craig Oakes, Cody Brewer and Noah Gass completing the top ten.

Davis, Chandler and Hahn topped heat race action.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer, A1 Machine, Rod End Supply, Pyrotech, Esslinger Engineering Performance and MyChron Tom/AIM.

The POWRi West Midget League wraps up the weekend double at Humboldt Speedway with a Saturday night tilt that fires off at 8:00 p.m.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA Results

Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS) – August 24, 2018

Smith Ti Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 42-Hank Davis, [6]; 2. 7U-Joe Miller, [2]; 3. 17E-Blake Edwards, [4]; 4. 24-Hunter Fischer, [5]; 5. 7S-Pat Schudy, [3]; 6. 3-Dustin Gilbert, [1]; 7. 84-Phil Shapel, [7].

Keizer Wheels Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 4B-Grady Chandler, [1]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith, [5]; 3. 52-Craig Oakes, [3]; 4. 23-Hannah Adair, [6]; 5. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [4]; 6. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [2]; 7. 84S-Shawn Shapel, [7].

Saldana Products Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 52H-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 81-Chase Porter, [3]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy, [7]; 4. 96-Cody Brewer, [5]; 5. 2-A.J. Gilbert, [2]; 6. 27B-A.J. Burns, [6]; 7. 77-Noah Gass, [4] .

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 42-Hank Davis, [5]; 2. 52H-Blake Hahn, [1]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy, [3]; 4. 7U-Joe Miller, [7]; 5. 4B-Grady Chandler, [2]; 6. 44-Wesley Smith, [4]; 7. 17E-Blake Edwards, [8]; 8. 52-Craig Oakes, [10]; 9. 96-Cody Brewer, [12]; 10. 77-Noah Gass, [20]; 11. 23-Hannah Adair, [9]; 12. 24-Hunter Fischer, [11]; 13. 3-Dustin Gilbert, [19]; 14. 7S-Pat Schudy, [14]; 15. 2-A.J. Gilbert, [15]; 16. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [21]; 17. 27B-A.J. Burns, [16]; 18. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [13]; 19. 84S-Shawn Shapel, [18]; 20. 81-Chase Porter, [6]; 21. 84-Phil Shapel, [17].

BOSS Performance High Point Driver: Hank Davis.