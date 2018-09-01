Chappell leads qualifying in Sprint Spectacular Summer Showdown

By John Rittenoure
Caney, Kansas (August 31, 2018) – Zach Chappell led the Stranglehold Racing Productions qualifying with a time of 13.184 then picked up a fourth-place heat finish to earn the most points leading into the second day of the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Spectacular Summer Showdown at the Caney Valley Speedway on Friday.
Drivers earned points from time trials and heat races in an effort to position themselves as best as possible for Saturday’s $1,500-to-win, $400-to-start main event. Qualifying will continue Saturday with qualifier races and those points will be added to points earned on Friday. The total points from Friday and Saturday will factor in determining the lineup for Saturday’s feature.
Mickey Walker was second in time trials with a time of 13.326 and Andrew Deal was third on his hometown track with a 13.350.
Alex Sewell, Whit Gastineau and Shayla Waddell won heats while Alex Sewell picked up $500 for his victory in the 12-lap Grand National Trailer Dash for Cash.
Race time Saturday is 7 p.m.
Saturday Lineups
Qualifier 1
James Shoun
Joseph Miller
Perry Pickard
Casey Wills
Robert Sellers
Shane Sellers
Mickey Walker
Qualifier 2
Alison Slaton
Joe Bob Lee
Jared Sewell
Shayla Waddell
Johnny Kent
Andrew Deal
Qualifier 3
Frank Taft
Tim Kent
Noah Gass
Alex Sewell
Whit Gastineau
Sheldon Barksdale
Zach Chappell
Ameri-Flex / OCRS Results
Caney Valley Speedway
August 31, 2018
Car count: 20
Stranglehold Racing Productions Time Trials
1, Zach Chappell, 13.184. 2, Mickey Walker, 13.326. 3, Andrew Deal, 13.350. 4, Sheldon Barksdale, 13.370. 5, Shane Sellers, 13.375. 6, Robert Sellers, 13.380. 7, Johnny Kent, 13.399. 8, Whit Gastineau, 13.406. 9, Shayla Waddell, 13.428. 10, Alex Sewell, 13.467. 11, Casey Wills, 13.552. 12, Jared Sewell, 13.597. 13, Noah Gass, 13.655. 14, Perry Pickard, 13.663. 15, Joe Bob Lee, 13,810. 16, Tim Kent, 13.900. 17, Joseph Miller, 13.922. 18, Alison Slaton, 13.938. 19, Frank Taft, 14.433. 20, James Shoun (NT).
Drive Shafts, Inc Heat 1 (8 laps)
1, Alex Sewell. 2, Johnny Kent. 3, Sheldon Barksdale. 4, Zach Chappell. 5, Tim Kent. 6, Noah Gass. 7, Frank Taft.
A1 Machine Shop Heat 2 (8 laps)
1, Whit Gastineau. 2, Casey Wills. 3, Mickey Walker. 4, Shane Sellers. 5, Perry PIckard. 6, Joseph Miller. 7, James Shoun (DNS).
Car and Fleet Parts Heat 3 (8 laps)
1, Shayla Waddell. 2, Jared Sewell. 3, Andrew Deal. 4, Joe Bob Lee. 5, Robert Sellers. 6, Alison Slaton.
Grand National Trailer Dash for Cash (12 laps)
1, Alex Sewell. 2, Casey Wills. 3, Noah Gass. 4, Joe Bob Lee. 5, Tim Kent. 6, Joseph Miller. 7, Frank Taft. 8, Alison Slaton. 9, Jared Sewell. 10, Perry Pickard.