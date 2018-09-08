Friday Program at Path Valley Rained Out

SPRING RUN, Pa. (September 7, 2018) — The program scheduled for Friday featuring the non-wing super sportsman at Path Valley Speedway park was rained out. Racing continues at Path Valley on Saturday featuring the PA Sprint Series 305 sprint cars.
