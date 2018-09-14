Smith and Hafertepe Win Twin-20’s at Ohsweken

Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, ONT

Friday September 14, 2018

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 2. 67X – Parker Price-Miller, 3. 87X – Shone Evans, 4. 56N – Dain Naida, 5. 88C – Chad Miller, 6. 55 – Mike Thorne, 7. 19K – Paul Kinney, 8. 1C – Ryan Hunsinger, 9. 10C – Jeff Cook, 10. 21J – John Bubridge Sr. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 79 – Jordan Thomas, 2. 56V – Billy Vaninwegen, 3. 17X – Mack DeMan, 4. 77X – Alex Hill, 5. 17 – Jared Horstman, 6. 49K – Scott Kreutter, 7. 9 – Steve Lyons, 8. 121 – Steve Glover, 9. 9B – Scott Burk. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 22 – Shawn Sliter, 2. 28P – Jordan Poirier, 3. 10H – Kelly Hebing, 4. 91 – Ryan Turner, 5. 30 – Scott Goodrich, 6. 18X – Josh Shantz, 7. 5C – Conor Mahoney, 8. 15F – Mike Ferrell, 9. 18S – Michael Summers, 10. 16L – Roger Levesque. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 45 – Chuck Heving, 2. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 3. 98 – Joe Trenca, 4. 98 – Joe Trenca, 5. 28FM – Steve Poirier, 6. 14H – Jim Huppunen, 7. 14 – Coleman Gullick, 8. 17H – Max Stambaugh, 9. 28H – Hud Horton, 10. 0 – Mikey Kruchka, 11. 10 – Mitch Brown. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps): 1. 28F – Davie Franek, 2. 28FM – Steve Poirier, 3. 55S – Mark Smith, 4. 82 – Jared Zimbardi, 5. 2 – Dave Axton, 6. 1-10 – Jake Brown, 7. 87 – Jason Barney, 8. 54JR – Steve Hutchinson Jr, 9. 0C – Cole MacDonald, 10. 3 – Denny Peebels, 11. 15 – Dan Nanitcoke. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps): 1. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 2. 22P – Joanathan Preston, 3. 5D – Jacob Dykstra, 4. 28 – Phil Gressman, 5. 23 – Devon Dobie, 6. 1 – Holly Porter, 7. 13 – Keith Granholm, 8. 47 – Kyle Drum, 9. 44 – Barry Dunn, 10. 53 – Shawn Donath. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Feature #1 (15 Laps): 1. 55S – Mark Smith, 2. 79 – Jordan Thomas, 3. 67X – Parker Price-Miller, 4. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 5. 82 – Jared Zimbardi, 6. 28F – Steve Poirier, 7. 28F – Davie Franek, 8. 56V – Billy Vaninwegen, 9. 98 – Joe Trenca, 10. 91 – Ryan Turner, 11. 10H – Kelly Hebing, 12. 22 – Shawn Sliter, 13. 28 – Phil Gressman, 14. 88C – Chad Miller, 15. 17X – Mack DeMan.

Feature #2 (15 Laps): 1. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 2. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 3. 45 – Chuck Hebing, 4. 22P – Jonathan Preston, 5. 28P – Jordan Poirier, 6. 17 – Jared Horstman, 7. 97 – Cory Turner, 8. 80 – Chris Steele, 9. 77X – Alex Hill, 10. 56N – Dain Naida, 11. 23 – Devon Dobie, 12. 30 – Scott Goodrich, 13. 87X – Shone Evans, 14. 2 – Dave Axton, 15. 5D – Jacob Dystra.