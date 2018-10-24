Kyle Larson Racing and Shane Stewart Parting Ways at the End of 2018

(October 24, 2018) — Kyle Larson Racing announced on Wednesday that they are parting ways with driver Shane Stewart following the 2018 season. KLR made the announcement official with a press release about parting ways with the only full time during the team’s existance.

Stewart was the first driver for what was then Larson/Marks racing in 2014 doing a limited schedule of 410 sprint car races before venturing out full time on the World of Outlaws tour in 2015. During that five year span Stewart won 35 races including the Kings Royal, Gold Cup Race of Champions, Front Row Challenge, and Ironman 55.

This season Larson took over as sole owner of the team. Stewart has one victory, but has made every World of Outlaws feature with no DNF’s.

Neither Kyle Larson Racing or Shane Stewart have announced their plans officially for 2019.