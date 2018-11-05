Feature winners: November 2 – 4, 2018

Friday November 2, 2018

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Western World Classic – Justin Grant

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Jake Swanson

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Michael Faccinto

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jason Solwold

Saturday November 3, 2018

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Western World Classic – Tyler Courtney

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Brady Bacon

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Midget Cars – Adam Clarke

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Jayden Peacock

Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bobby Santos III

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jacob Jolley

Macs Speedway – Palmyra, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – David Lindsay

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jason Bolitho

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Daniel Evans

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – James Inglis

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars – Lee Redmond

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daran Humfrey

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – James McFadden

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Tribute to Gary Patterson – Rico Abreu

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Tribute to Gary Patterson – Shane Golobic

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals – Ian Madsen

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals – Donny Schatz

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kaleb Montgomery

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Midget Cars – Robert Dalby

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Grant Duinkerken

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jason Bates

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie McDonald

Sunday November 4, 2018

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic – Robbie Stillwaggon

Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – Bobby Santos III